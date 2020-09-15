Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The PGA Tour has awarded Dustin Johnson with Player of the Year honors after the world's top golfer claimed the FedEx Cup title last week in Atlanta.

Johnson, 36, earned the honor Monday after he received the most votes from fellow PGA Tour members. The one-time major championship winner also won PGA Tour Player of the Year in 2016.

"On behalf of the PGA Tour, my congratulations to Dustin Johnson on being voted the 2020 PGA TOUR Player of the Year by his peers, the ultimate compliment a player can receive," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a news release.

Johnson had wins at the Travelers Championship and the Northern Trust during his 2019-2020 campaign before he won the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup title last week at East Lake Golf Club. His three wins tied Justin Thomas for the most this season.

"Dustin made it known throughout the season that the FedEx Cup was a priority and his performances in the FedEx Cup Playoffs were nothing short of spectacular with two wins and a playoff runner-up at the BMW Championship," Monahan said.

"His demeanor and athleticism on the course make it look very easy, but behind the scenes, he's worked incredibly hard coming back from injury and his 2019-20 season speaks for itself in further bolstering his World Golf Hall of Fame resume."

Johnson has 23 career PGA Tour victories, which ranks 27th on the all-time list.

The PGA Tour also announced Monday that Scottie Scheffler was voted 2020 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. Scheffler, 24, finished fifth in the FedEx Cup. He had seven Top 10 finishes and six Top 5 finishes in 2019-2020. He tied for fourth at the 2020 PGA Championship.

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour season continues with the 2020 U.S. Open from Thursday through Sunday at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y. Johnson is favored to win the major championship.

"Such an honor to be voted Player of the Year by the guys on Tour," Johnson tweeted Tuesday. "Hope to keep it rolling at Winged Foot!"