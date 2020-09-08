Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Oklahoma State's home football game against Tulsa, scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to Sept. 19 due to coronavirus safety protocols.

The schools announced the postponement Monday.

Advertisement

Tulsa's athletic department said its football team has had just seven practices in 17 days of preseason camp, which included a nine-day pause due to "multiple" positive COVID-19 cases.

"The safety and health of our student-athletes is always at the core of all of our discussions and decisions," Tulsa athletic director Derrick Gragg said. "Without time to properly prepare physically, we would be putting our student-athletes at a greater risk of injury."

A kickoff time and TV details will be announced later. Tulsa and Oklahoma State had byes scheduled for Sept. 19 before the change. The game between the Cowboys and the Golden Hurricane remains at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.

Boone Pickens Stadium will allow 25% of its normal fan capacity this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Separately, Texas Christian University also announced Friday that it would not play Southern Methodist University in its scheduled game that day after several positive COVID-19 cases occurred within the TCU football program.

The University of Miami will battle the University of Alabama at Birmingham in the first Division I FBS matchup this week. The Hurricanes will host the Blazers at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.