Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Naomi Osaka advanced to the 2020 U.S. Open women's singles quarterfinals with a straight sets win while Petra Kvitova and David Goffin were among the players to suffer round of 16 upsets at the Grand Slam in Queens, N.Y.

Osaka -- the 2018 U.S. Open champion -- beat Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-4 in a 72-minute match Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Advertisement

The No. 4 seed fired four aces and 21 winners in the straight-sets triumph. She'll face American Shelby Rogers in the quarterfinals Tuesday in Queens. The winner of that match will face American Jennifer Brady or Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva for a spot in the semifinals.

Rogers has a 3-0 career record against Osaka.

"I haven't played [Rogers] in a while, but she's a great player," Osaka said. "I'm going into it [feeling] very optimistic. I feel like I'll be the underdog since I've never beaten her."

Rogers advance to her quarterfinals match against Osaka after the American beat Kvitova -- the No. 6 seed -- 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 Sunday at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Kvitova fired eight aces and 58 winners, but also had 35 unforced errors and seven double faults in the two-hour, 40-minute match.

Brady beat German Angelique Kerber in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals. Putintseva upset No. 8 Petra Matric 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 in her round of 16 clash Sunday in Queens.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic made the biggest news of the day when he was disqualified from his fourth-round match after he hit a line judge in the neck with a tennis ball. Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta was the beneficiary of the default and will advance to face Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals.

Shapovalov upset Goffin -- the No. 7 seed -- 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in their round of 16 clash Sunday in Queens. No. 5 Alexander Zverev beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to advance to the quarterfinals. Zverev fired 15 aces in the straight-sets win.

Zverev will face Borna Coric in the quarterfinals after Coric beat Jordan Thompson in straight sets in his round of 16 affair Sunday at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

No. 2 Dominic Thiem, No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, No. 6 Matteo Berrettini, No. 10 Andrey Rublev and No. 21 Alex de Minaur will be among the top-seeded men in action Monday in Queens. Berrettini and Rublev clash in their round of 16 matchup. The winner of that clash will face Medvedev or American Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals.

Thiem faces Felix Auger Aliassime in the round of 16. The winner of that clash will face de Minaur or Canadian Vasek Pospisil in the quarterfinals.

Women's No. 2 seed Sofia Kenin will battle No. 16 Elise Mertens in the round of 16 Monday in Queens. No. 3 Serena Williams has a match against No. 15 Maria Sakkari. The winner of the Williams-Sakkari match will face Alize Cornet or Tsvetana Pironkova in the quarterfinals.

The winner of the Kenin-Mertens matchup will play Victoria Azarenka or Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals.

The women's singles final will be at 4 p.m. EDT Sept. 12 Saturday in Queens. The men's final will be at 4 p.m. EDT Sunday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.