Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Dustin Johnson finished with a 10-foot birdie and a 6-under 64 Sunday to take a five-shot lead over Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele in the PGA Tour Championship, leaving him one round away from the FedEx Cup and its $15 million prize.

"I've got a lot of confidence in everything I'm doing right now," Johnson said.

Johnson had only one bogey in the third round to sit at 19-under par after 54 holes at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. He missed only three fairways and putted for birdie on all but three holes, making seven of them.

"He's showcased what he can do," Schauffele said. "If he does what he normally does, it's going to be almost impossible to catch him."

Schauffele, who won the Tour Championship three years ago, also had just one bogey and ended the day with a 10-foot birdie putt for a 67 that put him at 14-under par with Thomas. Thomas failed to sink a 16-inch par putt on hole No. 10 but bounced back with three birdies for a 66.

Rahm, who was tied with Johnson for the lead after the first round, played bogey-free Sunday and finished with a 66 following his second-round 74. He is in fourth entering the final day of the tournament at 13-under par.

Collin Morikawa rallied with five birdies on the back nine for a 67. He was seven strokes behind the lead. Daniel Berger matched Johnson with a 64 and is tied with Sungjae Im for sixth at 10-under.