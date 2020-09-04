Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Shedaresthedevil rallied between the two favorites in the stretch run of Friday's $1.25 million Grade I Longines Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs, cleared them both and went on to win by 1 1/2 lengths.

Swiss Skydiver was second and the heavy favorite, Gamine, tired to finish third as Shedaresthedevil finished in stakes-record time of 1:48.28 for the 1 1/8 miles.

Shedaresthedevil, a daughter of Daredevil, won her third straight race and fourth from her last five.

The winner is trained by Brad Cox, who one race earlier saddled Monomoy Girl to win the Grade I La Troienne for her third straight victory.

Monomoy Girl and Shedaresthedevil now are likely headed to the Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff, which promises to be one of the best races of the two-day championship program at Keeneland.

"It's a shock, a little bit," Cox said of Shedaresthedevil's victory in the Oaks. "I didn't expect to be that close, but they really weren't going that fast."

Winning jockey Florent Geroux said he wasn't intimidated by the presence of the big two.

"There were some very good fillies in there," Geroux said. "But my filly, in my opinion, was the best-looking filly in he paddock."

Gamine's trainer, Bob Baffert, said the race may have answered the question whether the speedy daughter of Into Mischief was able to go as far as 1 1/8 miles.

"Johnny [Velazquez, the jockey] said it might have been too far for her," Baffert said. "You just don't know until you try. I saw her trying to stay with Shedaresthedevil and I kept waiting for her to hit those afterburners. But she just didn't."

Swiss Skydiver fared slightly better, salvaging second while never threatening the winner.

The Oaks is the filly equivalent to the Kentucky Derby and hugely important to owners and breeders of classic Thoroughbred bloodlines.