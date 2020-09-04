Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The 146th edition of the Kentucky Derby, the U.S. Open tennis tournament and the NBA and NHL playoffs are among the top events planned for a packed weekend of live sports action.
Dozens of college football, MLB and MLS games also will air on TV over the weekend. The top golfers in the world will be in action for the Tour Championship from Friday through Monday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law is the favorite to win the annual U.S. Triple-Crown event Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. A win would put Tiz the Law in position to complete the Triple Crown in October's Preakness Stakes.
Fans will not be in attendance at Saturday's event due to coronavirus pandemic safety precautions.
The Derby had been planned for May 2 before it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Belmont Stakes took place June 20 after it was moved from June 6. The Derby is typically the first leg of the Triple Crown.
The main event will start around 7 p.m. EDT on Saturday. The Derby broadcast will begin at 2:30 p.m. EDT on NBC.
NBA playoffs
Playoff intensity has picked up inside the NBA's bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex inside the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. The first round has ended and eight teams remain in the quest to capture the Larry O'Brien championship trophy.
The Miami Heat have a 2-0 series lead over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks ahead of Game 3 at 6:30 p.m. EDT Friday. The Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets start their Western Conference semifinals series at 9 p.m. EDT Friday.
Saturday's slate begins with Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors. The Denver Nuggets clash with the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of their semifinals series in the nightcap at 9 p.m. EDT Saturday in Orlando.
Milwaukee and Miami return for Game 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT Sunday. The Lakers and Rockets battle in Game 2 of that series at 8:30 p.m. EDT Sunday.
The NBA playoff games will air on TNT, ESPN and ABC.
Tour Championship
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, No. 2 Jon Rahm and No. 3 Justin Thomas are among the favorites to take home the Tour Championship title. Thirty golfers have a chance to win the FedEx Cup championship if they can pull off a win at East Lake.
Johnson sits atop the FedEx Cup standings as the field enters the Friday through Monday tournament in Atlanta. Rahm is coming off a dramatic playoff victory at last weekend's BMW Championship. Thomas has been at the top of the FedEx Cup standings for most of the season.
The tournament tees off at noon EDT Friday. Thomas and Webb Simpson tee off at 2:10 p.m. Johnson and Rahm tee off at 2:20 p.m. Rory McIlroy, the defending champion, tees off with Brendon Todd at 1:30 p.m.
The Tour Championship prize purse is $45 million. The winner will claim $15 million in the final leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs. The first and second rounds will air on the Golf Channel. The third and fourth rounds will air on NBC.
Kentucky Derby prepares to run without spectators
Saturday
Golf
Tour Championship: Second round from 1 to 6 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel
Tennis
U.S. Open: Men's and women's singles -- third round from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN2
College football
Eastern Kentucky at Marshall at 1 p.m. EDT on ESPN
SMU at Texas State at 4:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN
Arkansas at Memphis at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN
Hockey -- Stanley Cup playoffs
Game 7: Islanders vs. Flyers at TBD on TBD (If necessary)
Baseball
Indians at Cardinals at 1:15 p.m. EDT on Fox
Basketball -- NBA playoffs
Game 4: Raptors vs. Celtics at 6:30 p.m. EDT on TNT
Game 2: Nuggets vs. Clippers at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT
Soccer
MLS: Atlanta United vs. Orlando City at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox
Horse racing
Kentucky Derby: Estimated race start time of 7:01 p.m. EDT; Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. EDT on NBC
Sunday
Golf
Tour Championship: Third round from 1 to 3 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel; 3 to 7 p.m. EDT on NBC
Tennis
U.S. Open: Men's and women's round of 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN; From 7 to 11 p.m. EDT on ESPN2
Baseball
Brewers at Indians at 1:10 p.m. EDT on ESPN
Astros at Angels at 4:10 p.m. EDT on TBS
Cardinals at Cubs at 7:08 p.m. EDT on ESPN
Soccer
MLS: Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC at 8 p.m. EDT on FS1
Basketball -- NBA playoffs
Game 4: Heat vs. Bucks at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ABC
Game 2: Lakers vs. Rockets at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC
NASCAR
Cup Series: Cook Out Southern 500 at 6 p.m. EDT on NBCSN