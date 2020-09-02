Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Australian Open champ Sofia Kenin and Dominic Thiem were the top respective women's and men's seeds to advance, while Venus Williams lost her first-round match at the 2020 U.S. Open on Tuesday in Queens, N.Y.

Kenin beat Belgian Yanina Wickmayer 6-2, 6-2 at Louis Armstrong Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. She is on a quest to win her second career Grand Slam and first U.S. Open title after she advanced to the third round in Queens in each of the last three seasons.

The 21-year-old American dispatched of Wickmayer in a match that lasted just over an hour. Kenin won four of four break points and had 33 winners in the victory. She will face Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the second round Thursday in Queens.

"Honestly everything was good," Kenin told reporters. "I couldn't miss. I wanted to dominate her and play strong tennis against her."

Six-time U.S. Open champ Serena Williams will face Russian Margarita Gasparyan in the second round after she beat fellow American Kristie Ann in straight sets Tuesday in Queens. Her sister Venus fell in straight sets Tuesday to Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.

Americans Amanda Anisimova, Karina Scott, Caty McNally, Sachia Vickery, Bernarda Pera, Sloane Stephens, and Madison Keys joined Williams and Kenin with first-round triumphs on Tuesday in Queens. Garbine Muguruza, Johanna Konta and Maria Sakkari also were among the top players to advance in the women's circuit.

Thiem will face India's Sumit Nagal in the second round of the men's singles circuit after Spain's Jaume Munar retired two hours into his first-round clash against the second-seeded Austrian. Thiem led 7-6, 6-3 when the match was called off. Thiem had nine aces and 33 winners in the match.

"Every single player in this draw is amazing," Thiem said. "My next match will depend on if I play 100 percent. That's what I'll try to do again."

Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev also advanced to the second round after a win over Argentine Federico Delbonis. Americans Frances Tiafoe, Ernesto Escobedo and J.J. Wolf also pulled off first-round wins on Tuesday.

Andy Murray, Marin Cilic, Andrey Rublev, Roberto Bautista Agut, Milos Raonic, Grigor Dimitrov, Matteo Berrettini and John Millman were among the other men's players to advance from Tuesday's singles clashes.

Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and David Goffin will be the top men's players on the court for second-round matches Wednesday in Queens. Karolina Pliskova, Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova will be among the top women's players in action.