Serena Williams returns the ball to her sister, Venus, during their match at the Lipton Tennis Championship in Key Biscayne, Fla., on March 28, 1998. Venus Williams, defeated her sister 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. Photo by Susan Knowles/UPI | License Photo
Seventh seed Williams celebrates her Woman's Single victory over first seed Martina Hingis at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships on September 11, 1999. Williams defeated Hingis 6-3, 7-6. Photo by H.R. Celestin/UPI | License Photo
Sisters and teammates, Venus (L) and Serena Williams hug on the medal stand after receiving their gold medals in the women's doubles at the Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia, on September 28, 2000. They defeated the Dutch pair of Kristie Boogert and Miriam Oremans 6-1, 6-1 in 49 minutes.Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Williams tosses the ball up to serve in her straight sets defeat of Patty Schnyder in day 7 action at the U.S. Open
in New York City on September 5, 2004. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI . | License Photo
Andre Agassi (L to R), Steffi Graf, Serena Williams, and Ellen DeGeneres have a laugh while on the court during Arthur Ashe Kids Day in New York City on August 26, 2006. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Williams hits a backhand during her straight sets defeat of Ana Ivanovic at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 3, 2006. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams, the fourth seed, challenges a call as she takes on Kateryna Bondarenko in the first set of play at the U.S. Open in New York City, on August 26, 2008. Williams went on to win 6-1, 6-4. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Venus Williams (L), returns the ball to sister Serena in the second set of their quarter-final game at U.S. Open in New York City on September 3, 2008. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams reacts after a point in her match against Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez on Day 5 at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 4, 2009. Williams defeated Sanchez 6-2, 7-5. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Venus Williams (L) and sister Serena congratulate one another as they take on Cara Black of Zimbabwe and Liezel Huber in women's doubles finals match at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 14, 2009. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Williams slams a return to Maria Sharapova at the Bank of the West Classic at Stanford University in California on July 29, 2011. Williams defeated Sharapova 6-1, 6-3. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams changes sides after the first game in her match against Bojana Jovanovski on Day 2 of the U.S. Open in New York City on August 30, 2011. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
First lady Michelle Obama (L) meets with Serena Williams during the "Let’s Move!"
tennis clinic held during the U.S. Open in New York City on September 9, 2011. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Williams gets called for a code violation in the second set when she speaks out to chair umpire Eva Asderakia during her match against Samantha Stosur in the Women's Final at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 11, 2011. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serene Williams celebrates winning the women's final against Agnieszka Radwanska at the Wimbledon Championships in London on July 7, 2012. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams does a split after returning the ball in the second set of her three-set victory over Victoria Azarenka in the women's finals at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 9, 2012. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams holds the championship trophy after winning her second
French Open women's final match against Maria Sharapova in Paris on June 8, 2013. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams serves to Sloane Stephens in the first set of fourth-round action at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 1, 2013. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
The sun sets behind the Manhattan skyline as Serena Williams serves to Carla Suarez Navarro at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 3, 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams returns in her match against Anna Tatishvilli on Day two of the Wimbledon Championships in London on June 24, 2014. Williams won the match 6-1, 6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams reacts during her match against Heather Watson on Day 5 of the Wimbledon Championships in London on July 3, 2015. Williams won the match 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams returns the ball in the Women's Singles Final against Garbine Muguruza on Day 12 of the Wimbledon Championships in London on July 11, 2015. Williams won the match 6-4, 6-4. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI. | License Photo
Serena Williams celebrates after winning a point in the second set of her match
against Bethanie Mattek-Sands at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 4, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams returns a ball to Roberta Vinci in the thirrd set in the semifinals
at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 11, 2015. Vinci defeated Williams 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 and Williams fails to become the first player to complete the calendar Grand Slam since Steffi Graf in 1988. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 28, 2016. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams prepares to serve during her French Open women's final match against Garbine Muguruza in Paris on June 4, 2016. Muguruza defeated Williams
7-5, 6-4 to win her first French Open Championship. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams returns the ball in her Women's Final match against Angelique Kerber at the Wimbledon Championships in London on July 9, 2016. Williams claimed her 22nd Grand Slam title with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Kerber
. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams bounces the ball as she gets ready to serve to Johanna Larsson in the first set of their third round
match at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 3, 2016. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams reacts after defeat
from Angelique Kerber in the Women's Final of the Wimbledon Championships on London on July 14, 2018. Kerber defeated Williams 6-3, 6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams jumps rope with kids on the court at Arthur Ashe Kids Day at the U.S. Open in New York City on August 25, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams hits a forehand in her straight sets victory
over Carina Witthoft in the second round of the U.S. Open Tennis in New York City on August 29, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Fans watch Serena Williams cry on the court between games against Naomi Osaka of Japan in the Women's Final in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 8, 2018. Naomi Osaka won
in straight sets and becomes the first Japanese woman in history to win a major championship. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams stands behind Naomi Osaka holding the championship trophy after defeating Williams in the U.S. Open Women's Final as the crowd boos. Osaka later shared some encouragement
Williams offered her amid the chaos of the crowd. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian arrive on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes on Fashion"
at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams serves during her French Open
women's third round match against Sofia Kenin in Paris on June 1, 2019. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams reacts after losing a point
during her French Open women's third round match against Sofia Kenin in Paris on June 1, 2019. Kenin defeated Williams 6-2, 7-5 to advance to the fourth round. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams high-fives doubles partner Andy Murray in their first round mixed doubles match against Alexa Guarachi and Andreas Mies at Wimbledon in London on July 6, 2019. Williams and Murray won the match 6-4, 6-1. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams waits for the trophy ceremony after losing to Bianca Andreescu
in straight sets in the Women's Final at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 7, 2019. Andreescu defeated Williams 6-3, 7-5 to win her first-ever major championship. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Designer Serena Willams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. step out on the runway at the end of the S by Serena Williams fashion show
at Metropolitan West 639 during New York Fashion Week: The shows in New York City on September 10, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo