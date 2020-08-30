Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Jon Rahm drained an unbelievable putt from 66 feet to beat world No. 1 Dustin Johnson in a one-hole playoff Sunday at the BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Ill.

"I knew how good D.J. has been playing. I was expecting nothing else," Rahm said. "I was fully confident it was going to come into a playoff and hoping to win it. Never did I think I would make another 50-, 60-footer, a couple of breaks in there, to end up winning it."

Advertisement

Rahm, who entered the weekend tied for 51st at 6-over par, battled back with a 66 Saturday and a bogey-free 64 -- the lowest score of the week -- in Sunday's final round to finish at 4-under 276. Johnson had five birdies and two bogeys on the last day to shoot a 67.

Johnson -- last week's winner at the Northern Trust -- forced the playoff by making a 45-foot birdie putt on his final hole. The top-ranked golfer in the world, who has two runner-up finishes and a victory over his last three events, tipped his cap to Rahm's monster putt.

"I played an unbelievable putt, got in the playoff and then Jon made an even more ridiculous putt on top of me," Johnson said.

Rahm's victory at Olympia Fields Country Club was his second of the year and his fifth on the PGA Tour. Johnson's second-place finish was enough to keep him at No. 1 in the world rankings and the FedEx Cup standings going into this week's season-ending Tour Championship.

Johnson will start the chase for the event's $15 million prize at 10-under par, two ahead of Rahm -- the No. 2 seed.

25 years old and already has 5 wins. Is that good? pic.twitter.com/Omp2swSxEa— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 31, 2020

Joaquin Niemann (67) and Hideki Matsuyama (69) tied for third at 2-under 278. Tony Finau closed with a 65 to finish three shots back in fifth. Rahm, Johnson, Niemann, Matsuyama and Finau were the only players under par.

Tiger Woods had a double bogey on hole No. 17 and shot 71 Sunday, marking the first since since the Bridgestone Invitational in 2010 that he was over par in all four rounds of a tournament. He needed to finish around fourth to have any chance of competing at the Tour Championship, but instead ended up in a tie for 51st to end his season.

It is the second consecutive year that Woods has failed to reach the Tour Championship. He now gets two weeks of rest before the season-opening U.S. Open at Winged Foot.