LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to resume play with Game 5 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday in Orlando, Fla. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The return of college football and the NHL and NBA playoffs highlight live sports action this weekend.

Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, NASCAR and UFC also have a number of planned events. The leagues have banned fans from attending events or have reduced capacities due to coronavirus pandemic safety precautions.

Advertisement

But fans will be in the stands -- in limited fashion -- at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., Saturday to watch the Austin Peay Governors take on the Central Arkansas Bears in the first game of the 2020 college football season.

The Football Championship Subdivision clash marks the end of six months of uncertainty that fans might not get to see football at all this fall due to the pandemic. The Football Bowl Subdivision series -- the top-tier of Division I football -- will start Thursday.

Austin Peay and Central Arkansas kick off at 9 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

Stanley Cup playoffs

The NHL postponed two days of Stanley Cup playoffs games this week in response to sportswide protests of the shooting of Jacob Blake. The league plans to resume the second-round playoff slate Saturday.

The Boston Bruins will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first matchup of the weekend with Game 4 of that series planned for noon EDT Saturday on NBC. Tampa Bay has a 2-1 series lead.

The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the New York Islanders in Game 3 of their tied series at 7 p.m. EDT Saturday on NBCSN. The Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks also are tied at 1-1 in their series, and they will play Game 3 at 9:45 p.m. EDT Saturday on NBCSN.

Advertisement

Sunday's hockey schedule begins with the Colorado Avalanche against the Dallas Stars in a Game 4 at 6 p.m. EDT on NBCSN. The Flyers and Islanders will clash in Game 4 of their series at 8 p.m. EDT Sunday on NBC. The Golden Knights and Canucks will play in Sunday's nightcap with a 10:30 p.m. EDT start for their Game 4.

NBA playoffs return

The NBA playoffs are expected to resume Saturday in Orlando, Fla., after games were postponed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday because of athlete sit-outs.

The Milwaukee Bucks -- the first sports team to refuse to play Wednesday -- are scheduled to face the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of their first-round Eastern Conference series. The Bucks have a 3-1 series lead.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets still need to play Game 5 of their series, which is tied 2-2. The Los Angeles Lakers are up 3-1 on the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of their Game 5 clash.

Those six teams are expected to play Saturday, with another three games slated for Sunday.

The Utah Jazz have a 3-2 lead over the Denver Nuggets ahead of that first-round Game 6. The Los Angeles Clippers have a 3-2 lead in their series against the Dallas Mavericks.

Advertisement

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors are the only teams to clinch spots in the second round. They will match up in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference series when play resumes.

Saturday

Golf

BMW Championship: Third round from noon to 3 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel; 3 to 6 p.m. EDT on NBC

Basketball -- NBA playoffs

Game 5: Magic vs. Bucks at TBD on TBD

Game 5: Thunder vs. Rockets at TBD on TBD

Game 5 Blazers vs. Lakers at TBD on TBD

Hockey -- Stanley Cup playoffs

Game 4: Lightning vs. Bruins at noon EDT on NBC

Game 3: Flyers vs. Islanders at 7 p.m. EDT on NBCSN

Game 3: Golden Knights vs. Canucks at 9:45 p.m. EDT on NBCSN

NASCAR

Cup Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400 at 7:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

Baseball

Indians at Cardinals at 1:15 p.m. EDT on Fox

Braves at Phillies at 1:15 p.m. EDT on Fox

Royals at White Sox at 2:10 p.m. EDT on FS1

Soccer

MLS: New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls at 8 p.m. EDT on FS1

College football

Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas at 9 p.m. EDT on ESPN

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba at 9 p.m. EDT

Ricardo Lamas vs. Bill Algeo after first fight

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Alexa Grasso after second fight

Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny after third fight

Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakic after fourth fight

Advertisement

Sunday

Golf

BMW Championship: Fourth-round from noon to 3 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel; 3 to 6 p.m. EDT on NBC

Baseball

Mets at Yankees at 1:05 p.m. EDT on TBS

Giants at Diamondbacks at 4:10 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Braves at Phillies at 7:08 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Hockey -- Stanley Cup playoffs (if necessary)

Game 4: Stars vs. Avalanche at 6 p.m. EDT on NBCSN

Game 4: Flyers vs. Islanders at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC

Game 4: Golden Knights vs. Canucks at 10:30 p.m. EDT on NBCSN

Soccer

MLS: Seattle Sounders vs. Los Angeles Football Club at 10 p.m. EDT on FS1

NBA playoffs:

Game 6: Nuggets vs. Jazz at TBD on TBD

Game 1: Celtics vs. Raptors at TBD on TBD

Game 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks at TBD on TBD