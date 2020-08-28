Memorial Stadium will have a maximum capacity of 19,000 fans when the Tigers host the Citadel Bulldogs in their first home game of the season on Sept. 19 in Clemson, S.C. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Clemson will allow a reduced capacity of 19,000 fans and require masks at home football games this season at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., due to coronavirus pandemic safety precautions.

The Tigers announced the move Thursday after the athletic department received approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce to welcome spectators at fall sports home facilities.

Advertisement

"With the information available today, we are confident in our ability to safely allow fans at games, which is incredibly important to our student-athletes, coaches, fans and local community," Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said.

"We'll continue to monitor guidance and make adjustments if necessary."

Clemson said the capacity reduction was based on six feet of social distancing among outdoor seating pods. "Death Valley" has a normal capacity of 81,500.

Face coverings will be required, unless fans are eating or drinking. Fans will have designated gates of entry and will not be allowed to re-enter after they leave the stadium. Tailgating is prohibited.

Clemson also posted a sample of its seating layout. The diagram shows four rows of seating with alternating formats of eight and five open seats between two occupied seats.

The Tigers are scheduled to face Wake Forest in their first game of the season on Sept. 12 at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Clemson's first home game will be against the Citadel Bulldogs Sept. 19 at Memorial Stadium.