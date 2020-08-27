Hideki Matsuyama of Japan birdied two of his final three holes for a 3-under 67 in Thursday's opening round of the BMW Championship. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Hideki Matsuyama opened with a 67 Thursday to take a one-shot lead in the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Ill.

Matsuyama, who has gone three years since his most recent win, made a remarkable 65-foot birdie putt on his final hole to grab the opening-round lead. He birdied two of his final three holes for a 3-under 67.

Advertisement

The Japanese golfer was one of only three players to finish under par on a course that was long, tough, firm and fast.

"I'm not sure really what I had going today, but that last putt, the long putt that went in, very happy with that one," Matsuyama said. "So we'll remember that one."

Tyler Duncan, who is just outside the top 30 as he attempts to earn his first trip to the Tour Championship, sank an 8-foot par putt on his final hole for a 2-under 68. Mackenzie Hughes (69) had three birdies and two bogeys to open one stroke back of Duncan.

Rory McIlroy was among 10 players who finished the first day at 70 for a share of fourth. Dustin Johnson, who won The Northern Trust last weekend to reclaim the world No. 1 ranking, opened with a 71.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods -- who needs to finish around fourth to have any chance of competing at the Tour Championship next week in Atlanta -- finished with three consecutive bogeys for a 73.

"The course was fine. The course is in perfect shape. Not the way I wanted to finish," Woods said.

Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and Daniel Berger also opened with 73s. Collin Morikawa began the round with two birdies on his first two holes but fell apart after that, finishing with six bogeys and one double bogey on hole No. 5 to open at 6-over 76.

The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings advanced to this week's BMW Championship. The top 30 from the tournament move on to the season-ending Tour Championship next week at East Lake in Atlanta for a chance at its $15 million prize.