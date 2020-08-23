Dustin Johnson finished the week with more eagles (five) than bogeys (three). File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Dustin Johnson returned to No. 1 in the world with an 11-shot win over Harris English on Sunday in The Northern Trust at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

Johnson, who shot 60 in Friday's second round, carried his red-hot play into the weekend and finished at 30-under 254. It was the 22nd win of his PGA Tour career and his fifth victory in a FedEx Cup playoffs event -- tied with Rory McIlroy for most.

Advertisement

"He can absolutely dismantle a golf course when he's on," said Kevin Kisner, who grew up playing junior golf against Johnson in South Carolina. "I've been watching it for 25 years. I'm pretty accustomed to it. When he's on, I just step to the side and try to add to my bank account."

Johnson finished the week with more eagles (five) than bogeys (three). It marked his second win since the Tour resumed play in June, and it was the first win on the Tour by 10-plus shots in about a decade.

English (69) finished at 19-under par, while Daniel Berger (67) ended up one stroke behind him for third. Kisner (66) and Scottie Scheffler (71) -- who shot 59 in the second round -- tied for fourth at 17-under 267.

Jon Rahm and Webb Simpson shared sixth at 16-under 268, while Ryan Palmer, Russell Henley and Alexander Noren tied for eighth at 15-under par.

Justin Thomas (71) finished at 7-under 277, and Tiger Woods closed with a 66 to end up at 6-under par. McIlroy tied for 65th at 2-under.

The top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings now advance to this week's BMW Championship. The top 30 after the BMW Championship move on to the season-ending Tour Championship for a chance at its $15 million prize.