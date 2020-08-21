Dustin Johnson (pictured) was at 15-under 127 after 36 holes, two shots ahead of Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Davis. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Dustin Johnson got off to a remarkable start on his first nine holes and grabbed a two-shot lead Friday in the second round of The Northern Trust at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

Johnson was 9-under par through the front nine, which included two eagles in his first four holes. He had two birdies to start his back nine to put him at 11-under through 11 holes.

The 2016 U.S. Open champion looked certain to shoot below 60, but he turned into a par machine the rest of the way. He had two good chances for birdie after the 11th hole, including on the par-5 18th.

"If I hit the fairway there, it's a pretty easy 4. But I didn't, so shot 60," Johnson said. "That's OK, though. I'm pretty happy with it. Pretty happy with my position leading into the weekend. ... I wanted to shoot 59. I've never done it."

Johnson was at 15-under 127 after 36 holes, two shots ahead of Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Davis (66). Scheffler shot 59 in the second round, marking the first time since the 2010 John Deere Classic that two players had 60 or lower on the same day.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods shot an even-par 71 that allowed him to barely make the cut at 3-under par. He was 12 shots back of the lead entering the weekend.

"I just didn't quite have it," Woods said. "I was close to snapping a couple clubs today, but I didn't, so that's a positive."

Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen and Harris English were locked in a three-way tie for fourth at 12-under. Kevin Kisner and Russell Henley ended up one shot back of those three for a share of seventh.

The FedEx Cup playoffs ended early for multiple players who missed the cut Friday and were outside of the top 70 to reach next week's BMW Championship. That list includes Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka, who withdrew before Thursday's opening round of The Northern Trust.