Kevin Streelman had an eagle on his back nine and opened with a 64 to finish the first round in a four-way tie atop the leaderboard.

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Harris English and three others were tied atop the leaderboard after the opening round of The Northern Trust on Thursday at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

English, along with Kevin Streelman, Cameron Davis and Russell Henley, opened with 7-under 64s to finish the first round in a four-way tie. English had an eagle on hole No. 2 to go with seven birdies and two bogeys on the day.

Henley and Streelman both had eagles on the back nine, while Davis had eight birdies and one bogey.

Bubba Watson was among the seven players who sat one shot back of the lead at 6-under par. Tommy Fleetwood and Daniel Berger were in the even bigger logjam at 5-under and tied for 12th.

Tiger Woods opened with a 68 after sinking five birdies over his final 10 holes. He was tied for 30th with Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed, among others.

Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler shot 67s, while Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth opened with 69s. Collin Morikawa, playing in his first tournament since winning the PGA Championship earlier this month, twice made bogey on par 5s and had a 71 to leave him just outside the cut line entering Friday.

Thursday's first round of The Northern Trust marked the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs. The top 70 from the 122-man field -- three players have withdrawn, including Brooks Koepka -- advance to next week's BMW Championship.

The top 30 after the BMW Championship move on to the season-ending Tour Championship for a chance at its $15 million prize.