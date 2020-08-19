Brooks Koepka plans to compete in the U.S. Open, which begins Sept. 17 and is the second event of the new season. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from The Northern Trust at TPC Boston, ending his 2019-20 PGA Tour season.

The Tour announced Wednesday that Koepka pulled out of this week's tournament due to lingering knee and hip injuries. Despite the ailments, he plans to compete in the U.S. Open, which begins Sept. 17 and is the second event of the new season.

Koepka sits at 97th in the FedEx Cup standings and would have needed a top finish to advance to next week's BMW Championship. He also will miss the Tour Championship, where he tied for third in 2019.

Koepka -- the seventh-ranked golfer in the world after beginning the year at No. 1 -- finished seventh at the RBC Heritage in late June after the PGA Tour's restart and tied for second at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational earlier this month.

The 30-year-old Koepka then was only two shots behind the leader entering the final round of the PGA Championship on Aug. 9. He was attempting to win the tournament for the third consecutive year.

But Koepka shot a final-round 74 to end up in a tie for 29th. He then missed the cut last week at the Wyndham Championship.

"My golf swing's fine," Koepka said after falling below the cut line last week. "If I can physically do it, then yes, everything's fine."

Since last year's Tour Championship, Koepka has missed five cuts and recorded six finishes outside of the top 20.