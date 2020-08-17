Alabama and Georgia will play Oct. 17 at Bryant-Denny Stadium, marking the first regular-season game between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa, Ala., since Nick Saban's first season as Alabama's head coach in 2007. File Photo by Ken Levine/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Southeastern Conference unveiled its entire 2020 football schedule Monday as it continues to move forward with its fall sports season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A matchup between Alabama and Georgia on Oct. 17 at Bryant-Denny Stadium highlights the SEC's upcoming slate. It's the first regular-season game between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa, Ala., since Nick Saban's first season as Alabama's head coach in 2007.

Other highlights include Alabama and defending national champion LSU meeting Nov. 14 in Baton Rouge, La., while Tennessee and Florida -- who traditionally meet in September -- won't play until the final week of the season on Dec. 5. LSU hasn't defeated the Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium since 2010.

The SEC announced its opening-week schedule earlier Monday and will play a 10-game, conference-only slate this fall. The SEC, ACC and Big 12 currently plan to move forward with its fall seasons, while the Big Ten and Pac-12 have postponed fall sports.

RELATED Ohio State QB Justin Fields starts petition to reinstate Big Ten football season

Below is a team-by-team breakdown of the 2020 SEC schedule:

Alabama

Sept. 26: at Missouri

Oct 3: vs. Texas A&M

Oct. 10: at Ole Miss

Oct. 17: vs. Georgia

Oct. 24: at Tennessee

Oct. 31: vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: at LSU

Nov. 21: vs. Kentucky

Nov. 28: vs. Auburn

Dec. 5: at Arkansas

Arkansas

Sept. 26: vs. Georgia

Oct. 3: at Mississippi State

Oct. 10: at Auburn

Oct. 17: vs. Ole Miss

Oct. 24: Bye

Oct. 31: at Texas A&M

Nov. 7: vs. Tennessee

No. 14: at Florida

Nov. 21: vs. LSU

Nov. 28: at Missouri

Dec. 5: vs. Alabama

Auburn

Sept. 26: vs. Kentucky

Oct. 3: at Georgia

Oct. 10: vs. Arkansas

Oct. 17: at South Carolina

Oct. 24: at Ole Miss

Oct. 31: vs. LSU

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: at Mississippi State

Nov. 21: vs. Tennessee

Nov. 28: at Alabama

Dec. 5: vs. Texas A&M

Florida

Sept. 26: at Ole Miss

Oct. 3: vs. South Carolina

Oct. 10: at Texas A&M

Oct. 17: vs. LSU

Oct. 24: vs. Missouri

Oct. 31: Bye

Nov. 7: vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Nov. 14: vs. Arkansas

Nov. 21: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 28: vs. Kentucky

Dec. 5: at Tennessee

Georgia

Sept. 26: at Arkansas

Oct. 3: vs. Auburn

Oct. 10: vs. Tennessee

Oct. 17: at Alabama

Oct. 24: at Kentucky

Oct. 31: Bye

Nov. 7: vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Nov. 14: at Missouri

Nov. 21: vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 28: at South Carolina

Dec. 5: vs. Vanderbilt

Kentucky

Sept. 26: at Auburn

Oct. 3: vs. Ole Miss

Oct. 10: vs. Mississippi State

Oct. 17: at Tennessee

Oct. 24: vs. Kentucky

Oct. 31: at Missouri

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: vs. Vanderbilt

Nov. 21: at Alabama

Nov. 28: at Florida

Dec. 5: vs. South Carolina

LSU

Sept. 26: vs. Mississippi State

Oct. 3: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 10: vs. Missouri

Oct. 17: at Florida

Oct. 24: vs. South Carolina

Oct. 31: at Auburn

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: vs. Alabama

Nov. 21: at Arkansas

Nov. 28: at Texas A&M

Dec. 5: vs. Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Sept. 26: at LSU

Oct. 3: vs. Arkansas

Oct. 10: at Kentucky

Oct. 17: vs. Texas A&M

Oct. 24: Bye

Oct. 31: at Alabama

Nov. 7: vs. Vanderbilt

Nov. 14: vs. Auburn

Nov. 21: at Georgia

Nov. 28: at Ole Miss

Dec. 5: vs. Missouri

Missouri

Sept. 26: vs. Alabama

Oct. 3: at Tennessee

Oct. 10: at LSU

Oct. 17: vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 24: at Florida

Oct. 31: vs. Kentucky

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: vs. Georgia

Nov. 21: at South Carolina

Nov. 28: vs. Arkansas

Dec. 5: at Mississippi State

Ole Miss

Sept. 26: vs. Florida

Oct. 3: at Kentucky

Oct. 10: vs. Alabama

Oct. 17: at Arkansas

Oct. 24: vs. Auburn

Oct. 31: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: vs. South Carolina

Nov. 21: at Texas A&M

Nov. 28: vs. Mississippi State

Dec. 5: at LSU

South Carolina

Sept. 26: vs. Tennessee

Oct. 3: at Florida

Oct. 10: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 17: vs. Auburn

Oct. 24: at LSU

Oct. 31: Bye

Nov. 7: vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 14: at Ole Miss

Nov. 21: vs. Missouri

Nov. 28: vs. Georgia

Dec. 5: at Kentucky

Tennessee

Sept. 26: at South Carolina

Oct. 3: vs. Missouri

Oct. 10: at Georgia

Oct. 17: vs. Kentucky

Oct. 24: vs. Alabama

Oct. 31: Bye

Nov. 7: at Arkansas

Nov. 14: vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 21: at Auburn

Nov. 28: at Vanderbilt

Dec. 5: vs. Florida

Texas A&M

Sept. 26: vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 3: at Alabama

Oct. 10: vs. Florida

Oct. 17: at Mississippi State

Oct. 24: Bye

Oct. 31: vs. Arkansas

Nov. 7: at South Carolina

Nov. 14: at Tennessee

Nov. 21: vs. Ole Miss

Nov. 28: vs. LSU

Dec. 5: at Auburn

Vanderbilt

Sept. 26: at Texas A&M

Oct. 3: vs. LSU

Oct. 10: vs. South Carolina

Oct. 17: at Missouri

Oct. 24: Bye

Oct. 31: vs. Ole Miss

Nov. 7: at Mississippi State

Nov. 14: at Kentucky

Nov. 21: vs. Florida

Nov. 28: vs. Tennessee

Dec. 5: at Georgia