Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Southeastern Conference unveiled its entire 2020 football schedule Monday as it continues to move forward with its fall sports season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A matchup between Alabama and Georgia on Oct. 17 at Bryant-Denny Stadium highlights the SEC's upcoming slate. It's the first regular-season game between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa, Ala., since Nick Saban's first season as Alabama's head coach in 2007.
Other highlights include Alabama and defending national champion LSU meeting Nov. 14 in Baton Rouge, La., while Tennessee and Florida -- who traditionally meet in September -- won't play until the final week of the season on Dec. 5. LSU hasn't defeated the Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium since 2010.
The SEC announced its opening-week schedule earlier Monday and will play a 10-game, conference-only slate this fall. The SEC, ACC and Big 12 currently plan to move forward with its fall seasons, while the Big Ten and Pac-12 have postponed fall sports.
Below is a team-by-team breakdown of the 2020 SEC schedule:
Alabama
Sept. 26: at Missouri
Oct 3: vs. Texas A&M
Oct. 10: at Ole Miss
Oct. 17: vs. Georgia
Oct. 24: at Tennessee
Oct. 31: vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 7: Bye
Nov. 14: at LSU
Nov. 21: vs. Kentucky
Nov. 28: vs. Auburn
Dec. 5: at Arkansas
Arkansas
Sept. 26: vs. Georgia
Oct. 3: at Mississippi State
Oct. 10: at Auburn
Oct. 17: vs. Ole Miss
Oct. 24: Bye
Oct. 31: at Texas A&M
Nov. 7: vs. Tennessee
No. 14: at Florida
Nov. 21: vs. LSU
Nov. 28: at Missouri
Dec. 5: vs. Alabama
Auburn
Sept. 26: vs. Kentucky
Oct. 3: at Georgia
Oct. 10: vs. Arkansas
Oct. 17: at South Carolina
Oct. 24: at Ole Miss
Oct. 31: vs. LSU
Nov. 7: Bye
Nov. 14: at Mississippi State
Nov. 21: vs. Tennessee
Nov. 28: at Alabama
Dec. 5: vs. Texas A&M
Florida
Sept. 26: at Ole Miss
Oct. 3: vs. South Carolina
Oct. 10: at Texas A&M
Oct. 17: vs. LSU
Oct. 24: vs. Missouri
Oct. 31: Bye
Nov. 7: vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Nov. 14: vs. Arkansas
Nov. 21: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 28: vs. Kentucky
Dec. 5: at Tennessee
Georgia
Sept. 26: at Arkansas
Oct. 3: vs. Auburn
Oct. 10: vs. Tennessee
Oct. 17: at Alabama
Oct. 24: at Kentucky
Oct. 31: Bye
Nov. 7: vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Nov. 14: at Missouri
Nov. 21: vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 28: at South Carolina
Dec. 5: vs. Vanderbilt
Kentucky
Sept. 26: at Auburn
Oct. 3: vs. Ole Miss
Oct. 10: vs. Mississippi State
Oct. 17: at Tennessee
Oct. 24: vs. Kentucky
Oct. 31: at Missouri
Nov. 7: Bye
Nov. 14: vs. Vanderbilt
Nov. 21: at Alabama
Nov. 28: at Florida
Dec. 5: vs. South Carolina
LSU
Sept. 26: vs. Mississippi State
Oct. 3: at Vanderbilt
Oct. 10: vs. Missouri
Oct. 17: at Florida
Oct. 24: vs. South Carolina
Oct. 31: at Auburn
Nov. 7: Bye
Nov. 14: vs. Alabama
Nov. 21: at Arkansas
Nov. 28: at Texas A&M
Dec. 5: vs. Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Sept. 26: at LSU
Oct. 3: vs. Arkansas
Oct. 10: at Kentucky
Oct. 17: vs. Texas A&M
Oct. 24: Bye
Oct. 31: at Alabama
Nov. 7: vs. Vanderbilt
Nov. 14: vs. Auburn
Nov. 21: at Georgia
Nov. 28: at Ole Miss
Dec. 5: vs. Missouri
Missouri
Sept. 26: vs. Alabama
Oct. 3: at Tennessee
Oct. 10: at LSU
Oct. 17: vs. Vanderbilt
Oct. 24: at Florida
Oct. 31: vs. Kentucky
Nov. 7: Bye
Nov. 14: vs. Georgia
Nov. 21: at South Carolina
Nov. 28: vs. Arkansas
Dec. 5: at Mississippi State
Ole Miss
Sept. 26: vs. Florida
Oct. 3: at Kentucky
Oct. 10: vs. Alabama
Oct. 17: at Arkansas
Oct. 24: vs. Auburn
Oct. 31: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 7: Bye
Nov. 14: vs. South Carolina
Nov. 21: at Texas A&M
Nov. 28: vs. Mississippi State
Dec. 5: at LSU
South Carolina
Sept. 26: vs. Tennessee
Oct. 3: at Florida
Oct. 10: at Vanderbilt
Oct. 17: vs. Auburn
Oct. 24: at LSU
Oct. 31: Bye
Nov. 7: vs. Texas A&M
Nov. 14: at Ole Miss
Nov. 21: vs. Missouri
Nov. 28: vs. Georgia
Dec. 5: at Kentucky
Tennessee
Sept. 26: at South Carolina
Oct. 3: vs. Missouri
Oct. 10: at Georgia
Oct. 17: vs. Kentucky
Oct. 24: vs. Alabama
Oct. 31: Bye
Nov. 7: at Arkansas
Nov. 14: vs. Texas A&M
Nov. 21: at Auburn
Nov. 28: at Vanderbilt
Dec. 5: vs. Florida
Texas A&M
Sept. 26: vs. Vanderbilt
Oct. 3: at Alabama
Oct. 10: vs. Florida
Oct. 17: at Mississippi State
Oct. 24: Bye
Oct. 31: vs. Arkansas
Nov. 7: at South Carolina
Nov. 14: at Tennessee
Nov. 21: vs. Ole Miss
Nov. 28: vs. LSU
Dec. 5: at Auburn
Vanderbilt
Sept. 26: at Texas A&M
Oct. 3: vs. LSU
Oct. 10: vs. South Carolina
Oct. 17: at Missouri
Oct. 24: Bye
Oct. 31: vs. Ole Miss
Nov. 7: at Mississippi State
Nov. 14: at Kentucky
Nov. 21: vs. Florida
Nov. 28: vs. Tennessee
Dec. 5: at Georgia