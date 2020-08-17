Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Aubrey Hill, a former football star at the University of Florida and a wide receivers coach at Florida International University, has died. He was 48.

Florida International University announced Hill's death Sunday night after a battle with a cancer.

"Aubrey was loved and adored by so many who saw him not only as a coach, but as an amazing husband and father," FIU coach Butch Davis said in a release. "We mourn his loss, but we will also hold on to the great memories he left behind and how honored we all were to be a part of his life.

"We pray for his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Hill was a standout wide receiver for Florida from 1990 through 1994. He scored 18 touchdowns in 47 games for the Gators while coached by Steve Spurrier. Hill was a team captain in 1994.

He began his coaching career in 1996 as a graduate assistant for the Gators. Florida won the national championship in his first season in the role.

Hill stayed on the Gators staff as a graduate assistant through the 1998 season. He went on to serve as a receivers coach at Duke, Elon and Pittsburgh before he returned for the same role with the Gators in 2011.

Hill then served as coach at Miami Carol City High School for four seasons before he joined the FIU staff in 2017. He led Carol City to a state championship in 2016.