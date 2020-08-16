Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Jim Herman overcame a four-stroke deficit to win the Wyndham Championship on Sunday for his third PGA Tour title and a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Herman shot a 7-under 63 in the final round at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., to earn a one-shot win over Billy Horschel. He moved ahead of Horschel with a birdie on the 71st hole.

Herman, 42, finished the tournament at 21-under 259. Horschel -- who closed with a 65 -- had a chance to tie on the 72nd hole, but his 8-foot birdie putt hooked to the left of the cup.

With his victory Sunday, Herman jumped from 192nd to 54th in the FedEx Cup standings. He raised a trophy for the second consecutive season and third time since 2017.

Herman credited his recent success to President Donald Trump, who has a close friendship with the golfer.

"Maybe I've got another omen," Herman said of Trump. "Whenever I play with him, I usually have some good finishes. Last two wins I had played with him either the week or two weeks before. Maybe three weeks is still within the reach of his, I guess, little bit of good luck for me."

Si Woo Kim, who led after Saturday's third round, shot a 70 to tie for third at 18-under par with Kevin Kisner (64), Webb Simpson (65) and Doc Redman (68). Harold Varner III and Zach Johnson were a shot back of that group and tied for seventh at 17-under 263.

Jordan Spieth finished at 2-under par and tied for 72nd, while Tommy Fleetwood shot a 74 in the final round to sit at 5-under. Sergio Garcia ended up one stroke back of Fleetwood after his 67 Sunday.

Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka and Jim Furyk were among those who failed to make the cut entering the weekend.