Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Mountain West has postponed its fall sports season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the conference announced Monday.

"Since the start of the pandemic, our membership and staff have been working diligently to prepare for a fall sports season," MWC Commissioner Craig Thompson said in a statement. "We were hopeful we could carefully and responsibly conduct competition as originally scheduled with essential protocols in place.

"However, numerous external factors and unknowns outside our control made this difficult decision necessary. I fully understand the impact of this outcome on our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and staff who work so hard daily to play the sports we all love, and I share in their disappointment.

"We will continue to navigate this pandemic together, overcome the obstacles and return to intercollegiate athletics at the earliest opportunity."

The Mountain West becomes the second FBS conference to postpone football and other fall sports this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mid-American Conference (MAC) voted to do so Saturday morning.

The postponement is indefinite, although the Mountain West said it will explore the feasibility of holding fall sports in the spring. The decision impacts football, men's and women's cross country, women's soccer and women's volleyball.