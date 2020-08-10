Kevin Harvick now has a Cup Series-best six wins this season after he won twice over the weekend at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- NASCAR's Kevin Harvick increased his Cup Series lead with a pair of victories during a weekend doubleheader sweep at Michigan International Speedway.

Harvick held off Denny Hamlin all the way to the finish line in the Consumers Energy 400 to cap off the achievement Sunday in Brooklyn, Mich.

"I had a little trouble in the end in [turns] three and four, Denny was really good down there," Harvick told reporters.

"We were able to do a little defensive driving and keep him back there and make it to victory lane in the end."

Harvick led a race-high 90 laps after he started 20th in the event. Hamlin led for six laps. Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Joey Logano also finished in the top-five. Clint Bowyer started second and led for 43 laps before he finished 14th.

"It was fun," Hamlin said. "I definitely don't like not winning. But we're competitive. We've given ourselves a shot here these last few weeks.

"We've been right there in contention in every race. Certainly that's encouraging. Just feel like I need to tighten up a few things on my end to be a little bit better. I think we'll be right there where we need to be."

Harvick now has a Cup Series-high six wins this season in his No. 4 Ford Mustang. He has finished in the top-five in nine consecutive races.

"It's hard to tell what the end of the year is going to bring as far as this could be the last win, you might win six more. You just never know," Harvick said.

"I think the most important thing is to stay focused on the week-to-week attitude of trying to prepare the best that you can. Win or lose last week, on Monday you have to be preparing for the next week. It's ultra important to have a short-term memory."

Harvick also led a race-high 92 laps to win the Firekeepers Casino 400 Saturday at Michigan. Brad Keselowski finished second in that event, followed by Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Busch. Hamlin finished sixth in the first Cup Series race of the doubleheader at Michigan.

The Cup Series schedule continues with the GoGowling 235 at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.