Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Dustin Johnson fired a 5-under 65 in Saturday's third round to grab a one-shot lead entering the final day of the 102nd PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Johnson started the day four shots back of the 36-hole leader Haotong Li at 4-under par. The 2016 U.S. Open champion carded four birdies on his front nine but lost momentum with a bogey on hole No. 6 and a double bogey on the ninth.

The back nine caused problems for players Saturday, but Johnson cruised through the toughest stretch of the course with four birdies and no bogeys to sit atop the leaderboard.

"Well, yeah, I definitely have experience in this situation that will help tomorrow," Johnson, who sits at 9-under par, said after his third round. "I've been in the hunt a bunch of times in a major. I've got one major, so having that experience is definitely going to be beneficial tomorrow.

"You know, but it's one of those things. Still going to have to go out and play really good golf. This is a tough golf course. Greens are getting really firm and they are fast. I think the wind is going to blow again tomorrow, so it's going to play difficult. I look forward to the challenge, and I will definitely be relying on a lot of that experience that I have."

Johnson sat one stroke ahead of Cameron Champ (67) and Scottie Scheffler (65). Champ and Scheffler were at 8-under 202 after 54 holes.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka (69) will enter the final round in a three-way tie for fourth with Paul Casey (68) and Collin Morikawa, who rose 21 spots after a 5-under 65 Saturday.

Bryson DeChambeau, who sank a remarkable 95-foot birdie putt on his final hole of the day, climbed 18 spots after shooting a 66. He was tied for seventh with Tony Finau (67), along with Justin Rose, Jason Day, Daniel Berger and Tommy Fleetwood -- all of whom shot an even 70 on day three.

Li, who shot a 5-under 65 Friday to become the first Chinese player to hold the lead after any round at any major, slipped 12 spots on the leaderboard with a 3-over 73 in the third round. He was at 5-under 205 and tied for 13th with four others.

Justin Thomas, the world's top-ranked player, moved to 1-under par with a 68, while Rory McIlroy shot a 71 to sit at even par.

Tiger Woods once again struggled with his putter and didn't make a birdie until the 16th hole. He finished 2-over par and tied for 59th going into the final round.