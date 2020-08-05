Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Fall sports championships in NCAA Division II and Division III have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellations impact football, men's and women's soccer, women's volleyball, men's and women's cross country, field hockey and men's water polo across both divisions.

The NCAA's Board of Governors previously told each division to make its own determination on whether to hold fall championships this year, and both came to the same decision and made announcements Wednesday.

"This decision was discussed very thoroughly, and I assure you it was not made lightly," Sandra Jordan, the chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the Division II council, said in a statement. "It is important to note that fall student-athletes will be given eligibility-related flexibility to allow them championship opportunities in the future.

"As we move forward, we will continue to focus on providing the best championships experience for our winter and spring student-athletes who were not afforded those opportunities at the beginning of this pandemic."

Tori Murden McClure, chair of the Division III Presidents Council and president at Spalding University, echoed the statement from the Division II council.

"Looking at the health and safety challenges we face this fall during this unprecedented time, we had to make this tough decision to cancel championships for fall sports this academic year in the best interest of our student-athlete and member institutions," McClure said in a statement.

"Our Championships Committee reviewed the financial and logistical ramifications if Division III fall sports championships were conducted in the spring and found it was logistically untenable and financially prohibitive. Our Management Council reached the same conclusion."

Other divisions have until Aug. 21 to decide if they will hold fall championships. If more than 50% of eligible teams cancel their season, the NCAA won't have championship events in that division.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten -- a Division I conference -- unveiled its football schedule for the 2020 season Wednesday but cautioned there is no guarantee games will be played.

The Big Ten announced it will play 10 conference games over 13 weeks starting Sept. 5. Every school gets two mid-season byes, and all teams will have a bye week before the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 5.

The conference also said it will have new medical procedures for COVID-19 this fall. Sports with high-risk contact, including football, will require a minimum of two polymerase chain reaction (PCR) surveillance tests per week during the season.