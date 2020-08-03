Vicki Draves won the gold medal in the women's 3-meter springboard event at the London Summer Olympics on Aug. 3, 1948. Image courtesy of Google

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Filipino American diver and coach Vicki Draves, the first Asian American woman to win an Olympic medal, is the subject of Monday's Google Doodle.

"Thank you, Vicki Draves, for inspiring people everywhere to aim high and take the plunge," Google said.

Advertisement

The Doodle showed two images of Draves -- one of her smiling while wearing a warm-up jacket and her gold medal and another of her diving into a pool.

Draves won the gold medal in the women's 3-meter springboard event at the London Summer Olympics on Aug. 3, 1948.

She was the first woman to win gold medals in both the platform and springboard events.

The athlete died in 2010 at age 85.

On Friday, Google paid tribute to artist and activist Pacita Abad.