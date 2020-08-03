Brad Keselowski (pictured) trails Kevin Harvick by 81 points in the NASCAR Cup Series standings after he won his third race of the season Sunday in Loudon, N.H. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Brad Keselowski won his third NASCAR Cup Series race of the season after he held off Denny Hamlin to take the checkered flag at the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Keselowski and Hamlin led a combined 18 times before Keselowski earned the victory Sunday in Loudon. Keselowski led a race-high 184 laps in the 301-lap event. He crossed the finish line 1.647 seconds before Hamlin.

"I feel like I drove a really strong race," Keselowski told reporters. "I was able to get in nice rhythms and dictate the pace and make a difference."

Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick also finished in the top five. Ninth-place Chase Elliott led for nine laps. Harvick led for six laps.

"We've had a lot of great races this year with the No. 2 car, but we just hadn't really gone out and dominated a race," Keselowski said. "I was talking with [crew chief] Jeremy Bullins and we were like maybe that's what we need to get to the next level. We're right there.

"We needed to just go and dominate a race and that's what today was for us."

The Cup Series schedule continues with the FireKeepers Casino 400 at 4 p.m. EDT Saturday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich.

Harvick leads Keselowski by 81 points in the Cup Series standings. Hamlin ranks third.