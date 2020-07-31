Brendon Todd built a two-shot advantage with a bogey-free, five-birdie second round for an 11-under 129 through 36 holes at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Brendon Todd shot a 5-under 65 Friday to grab a two-shot lead through two rounds of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

Todd trailed defending champion Brooks Koepka by two strokes after Thursday's opening round. Todd quickly erased that deficit and built his own two-shot advantage with a bogey-free, five-birdie second round for an 11-under 129 through 36 holes at the tournament.

"I have not hit the ball as crisply the first two days and maybe some other tournaments this year, but I've probably putted the best of any tournament this year so far," Todd said. "I'm really excited about how I played and looking forward to the opportunity this weekend."

Rickie Fowler closed with a pair of birdies on his final two holes for a 67, sitting in second at 9-under 131. Byeong-Hun An, Chez Reavie and Koepka sat in a three-way tie for third at 7-under par.

Koepka had the lead at 10-under before losing momentum on his back nine with a double bogey and two bogeys. He finished with a 71, marking his first time over par at TPC Southwind in seven rounds.

"I just putted bad," Koepka said. "It wasn't really anything other than that. Felt stress-free other than just missing some short ones. On the back nine they felt good, they were just missing, and on the front they just weren't good putts."

Jon Rahm shot a 74 and is now 4-over par in his first tournament since becoming the top-ranked player in the world. Justin Thomas, who could move back to No. 1 in the world with a win, sat seven shots back after a second-round 70.

Rory McIlroy shot a 66 Friday but is 10 strokes back. Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth were among those tied for 15th at 3-under par.