SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday that the conference's 2020 football season will begin Sept. 26 and conclude with the SEC title game on Dec. 19. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- The Southeastern Conference on Thursday approved a 10-game football schedule that will consist of only conference games this fall.

The full schedule -- set to begin Sept. 26 -- will be announced at a later date. The revised slate, which was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, adds two more conference games to the SEC's usual schedule of eight league matchups per team.

The SEC championship game will take place Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, two weeks later than originally planned. The schedule -- which will keep its division format -- includes one bye week for each school in the middle of the season, as well as an open date for all teams Dec. 12.

The SEC made the changes to allow for "maximum flexibility in making any necessary scheduling adjustments while reacting to the developments around the pandemic and continued advice from medical experts."

"This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.

"This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities."

The SEC becomes the fourth Power 5 conference this month to adjust its 2020 schedule amid the COVID-19 outbreak, joining the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC. The Big Ten and Pac-12 previously announced they would play a conference-only schedule, while the ACC said it will play 10 conference games plus one non-conference matchup.