Denny Hamlin held off Cup Series leader Kevin Harvick and led a race-high 57 laps to win Thursday at Kansas Speedway Thursday in Kansas City, Kan. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Denny Hamlin won his Cup Series-high fifth race of the 2020 season as he crossed the checkered flag first in the Super Start Batteries 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Hamlin took the lead from Kevin Harvick on lap No. 255 of 267 Thursday in Kansas City, Kan. He held off Brad Keselowski down the stretch to secure the victory.

"I thought we were in trouble," Hamlin told reporters. "Our car didn't have the all-out speed that a couple cars did.

"To outduel [Harvick] out the end is gratifying, but it only lasts this week. It doesn't give me false confidence going forward."

Keselowski settled for a second-place finish, ahead of Martin Truex Jr., Harvick and Erik Jones in the top five. Hamlin led for a race-high 57 laps. Kyle Busch led for 52 laps, but finished 11th. True Jr. led for 44 laps and Keselowski led 30 laps.

Harvick still leads the Cup Series standings, with a two-point edge on Hamlin. Keselowski sits in third place, followed by Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney. Chase Elliott, Truex Jr., Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon and Cole Custer also have clinched playoff spots.

"I thought Denny and I were probably pretty close to equal the second half of the night," Keselowski said. "It was just a matter of who got out in front. We didn't get out in front on the restarts there, and he was able to take advantage and bring home the win. All in all, it was still a really good day."

The Cup Series season continues with the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at 3 p.m. EDT Aug. 2 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H.

"I love winning," Hamlin said. "I just want to get to as many wins as I possibly can and hopefully I win the last race of the season. That's the goal, but there are no guarantees. We are putting together a very solid season."