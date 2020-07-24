July 24 (UPI) -- The entire Michigan State football team will quarantine or self-isolate for 14 days after more positive coronavirus tests, the school announced Friday.

The university said a second staff member and one student-athlete tested positive for the virus.

"As part of the athletic department's return to campus policy, student-athletes quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for COVID-19," the school said in a statement Friday. "The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine as needed based upon the living arrangements for student-athletes."

Michigan State halted workouts earlier this week after a staff member tested positive for the virus. The school will perform another round of testing before deciding whether to resume workouts.

While all players will need to isolate or quarantine for two weeks, only staff members who have tested positive or experienced symptoms will be required to quarantine during a 14-day period.

Friday was the beginning of the enhanced summer access period for college football teams, which permits up to eight hours each week for weight training, conditioning and film study, and one hour per day for meetings and a walk-through.