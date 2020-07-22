University of Miami Hurricanes football coach Manny Diaz tweeted "that just happened" Tuesday after he received a commitment from star recruit James Williams for 2021. File Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- The University of Miami football program secured a big-time prospect when five-star safety James Williams announced his commitment to play for the Hurricanes in 2021.

Williams announced his decision Tuesday on Twitter and Instagram. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defender also considered Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.

Williams is the No. 33 player in the 2021 ESPN 300 recruit rankings. He is the No. 11 player in 247 Sports' Top247 rankings.

"It's been long, it's been hard, but I stand ten toes for whatever it takes to be great," Williams wrote Tuesday on social media. "Changing my mind and refocusing on my senior year."

Williams is a dynamic defender and has lined up at safety, cornerback, linebacker and edge rusher.

The Hurricanes were just outside the top-10 among recruiting classes for 2021 before Williams' commitment. Miami now has eight commitments from the 2021 ESPN 300.

The Hurricanes also have commitments from No. 102 Jacolby George, No. 140 Romello Brinson, No. 155 Savion Collins, No. 165 Laurence Seymore, No. 197 Jabari Ishmael, No. 229 Thad Franklin and No. 298 Michael McLaughlin.

All eight of those commitments are from Miami-Dade County or Broward County.

Williams attends American Heritage School in Plantation, Fla., which is about 17 miles from the Hurricanes' home field, Hard Rock Stadium, and 36 miles from their Coral Gables, Fla., campus.

"That just happened," Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz tweeted Tuesday after Williams' commitment.

The Hurricanes hired Diaz last off-season and posted a 6-7 record in 2019. They are scheduled to start the 2020 season against Temple on Sept. 5 in Miami.