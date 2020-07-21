Sportscaster Bob Costas speaks during a luncheon honoring his many years of charitable service in St. Louis. Mo., on December 14, 2018. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Veteran sportscaster Bob Costas, who left NBC Sports last year after four decades with the network, has joined CNN as a on-air contributor.

Costas worked at NBC from 1980 through 2019 and is also employed by MLB Network. He has hosted various sports talk shows and been an analyst for football, baseball, hockey, golf, basketball, NASCAR, boxing and horse racing coverage. He's perhaps best remembered, however, for his hosting duties for NBC during a number of Olympic Games.

Costas' coverage has included 10 NBA finals, seven World Series, seven Super Bowls and 13 Olympic Games. He said in January that he took a buyout from NBC.

CNN announced the move Monday.

"Bob Costas is a legendary, respected voice across the spectrum of sports and beyond," said CNN President and WarnerMedia News and Sports Chairman Jeff Zucker. "As the world continues to change amid the coronavirus pandemic, we are confident that Bob's insightful analysis will help our viewers better understand what the future holds as the sports and teams we love evolve to meet this moment."

Costas, 68, is a 28-time Emmy award winner. CNN said he will provide "commentary and his perspective on a wide range of sports-related issues as the industry adapts to new challenges posed by the coronavirus" and sports intersecting with "larger societal issues."

"I'm very pleased to join CNN's roster of journalists and commentators," Costas said. "CNN's willingness to devote time and attention to sports related topics, makes it a good fit for me."

Costas is a member of the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame and has been inducted into the broadcasters' wing of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.