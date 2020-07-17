Tony Finau (L) had a first-round lead, while Tiger Woods (R) missed the third-round cut at the 2020 Memorial Tournament, which runs through Sunday in Dublin, Ohio. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- A competitive field of golfers will battle in a PGA Tour tournament and a NASCAR race with fans in the grandstand are two sports highlights this weekend in the United States.

UFC's schedule also continues with a handful of fights at the mixed martial art league's Fight Island venue Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Major League Soccer and the National Women's Soccer League will continue their tournaments with a dozen teams taking the field in Orlando, Fla., and Herriman, Utah, respectively.

Tiger Woods made his return to the PGA Tour Thursday at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The 15-time major championship winner appeared for the first time since the PGA Tour resumed its season in May after a coronavirus pandemic suspension.

Woods missed the third-round cut, but several other star golfers remain in striking distance on the leaderboard.

Woods was grouped with world No. 1 Rory McIlroy and No. 6 Brooks Koepka for the first and second rounds. McIlroy is still alive, while Woods and Koepka were 3-over par through two rounds, one stroke above the cut line.

No. 2 Jon Rahm was 8-under par through two rounds, but many players are close on the leaderboard. No. 3 Justin Thomas, No. 7 Bryson DeChambeau, No. 8 Patrick Reed and No. 10 Patrick Cantlay made the third-round cut.

No. 69 Phil Mickelson also survived and will play over the weekend.

Live coverage of featured groups and holes for the third and fourth round will start at 7:45 a.m. EDT Saturday and Sunday on PGA Tour Live. TV coverage of the final two rounds also will air on the Golf Channel and CBS.

The winner of the Memorial will win $1.6 million.

NASCAR fans in Texas

Wednesday's Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Conn., drew about 30,000 fans, the most to attend a live professional sporting event in the United States since the pandemic shut down all active leagues.

The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 has a chance to draw an even bigger crowd Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in June approved for 50 percent fan capacity to attend Sunday's event. A speedway spokesman said the track holds about 120,000 fans, and officials expect less than 50 percent capacity Sunday in Fort Worth due to COVID-19 safety concerns and hot temperatures at the track. The race that starts at 3 p.m. EDT.

Chase Elliott is coming off a win in Wednesday's All-Star Race. Caesars has Elliott tied with Martin Truex Jr. as the third-best bet to win on Sunday at +700. That means a bettor would win $700, in addition to the original wager, for a $100 bet on either driver.

Cup Series leader Kevin Harvick is the favorite in Fort Worth at +350. Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch are tied with the second best odds at +600.

Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch also are among the top-10 favorites.

Saturday

Baseball

KBO League: Kiwoom Heroes vs. SK Wyverns at 4:55 a.m. EDT on ESPN

Golf

The Memorial Tournament: Third round featured groups from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT on PGA Tour Live; 12:30 to 3 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel; 3 to 6 p.m. EDT on CBS

Soccer

NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington Spirit vs. Sky Blue FC at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS All Access

FA Cup: Arsenal vs. Manchester City at 2:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS Is Back Tournament: Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN

NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign vs. Chicago Red Stars at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS All Access

MLS Is Back Tournament: LAFC vs. Los Angeles Galaxy at 10:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN

NASCAR

Xfinity Series: My Bariatric Solutions 300 at 3 p.m. EDT on NBCSN

Truck Series: Vankor 350 at 8 p.m. EDT on FS1

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov at 8 p.m EDT

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina after first fight

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev after second fight

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum after third fight

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez after fourth fight

Sunday

Baseball

KBO League: Doosan Bears vs. Kia Tigers at 3:55 a.m. EDT on ESPN

Golf

The Memorial Tournament: Fourth round featured groups from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT on PGA Tour Live; 1 to 3:30 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel; 3:30 to 7 p.m. EDT on CBS

Soccer

FA Cup: Manchester United vs. Chelsea at 12:50 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

La Liga: FC Barcelona vs. Alaves at 3 p.m. EDT on beIN Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Leganes at 3 p.m. EDT on beIN Sports

MLS Is Back Tournament: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 10:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN

NASCAR

Cup Series: O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at 3 p.m. EDT on NBCSN