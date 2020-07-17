Tiger Woods (pictured) was paired with Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka for the first and second rounds of the Memorial Tournament, which runs through Sunday in Dublin, Ohio. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods' return to the PGA Tour and a NASCAR race with fans in the grandstand are two sports highlights this weekend in the United States.

UFC's schedule also continues with a handful of fights at the mixed martial art league's Fight Island venue Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Major League Soccer and the National Women's Soccer League will continue their tournaments with a dozen teams taking the field in Orlando, Fla., and Herriman, Utah, respectively.

Woods teed off in the Memorial Tournament on Thursday afternoon at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The Jack Nicklaus-hosted tournament is Woods' first since the PGA Tour resumed its season in May after a coronavirus pandemic suspension.

The 15-time major championship winner can take sole possession of the all-time record for PGA Tour wins (84) with a triumph in Ohio.

But after the first round, Woods was tied for 18th at 1-under par 71. Tony Finau led the field at 6-under.

Woods ranks outside the top-five betting favorites to win and could be rusty as he competes against several players who participated in the last four tournaments since the season resumed.

Woods is grouped with world No. 1 Rory McIlroy and No. 6 Brooks Koepka for the first and second rounds. The trio tees off for the second round at 8:17 a.m. EDT Friday.

Live coverage of featured groups and holes for the third and fourth round will start at 7:45 a.m. EDT Saturday and Sunday on PGA Tour Live. TV coverage of the final two rounds also will air on the Golf Channel and CBS.

The winner of the Memorial will win $1.6 million.

NASCAR fans in Texas

Wednesday's Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Conn., drew about 30,000 fans, the most to attend a live professional sporting event in the United States since the pandemic shut down all active leagues.

The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 has a chance to draw an even bigger crowd Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in June approved for 50 percent fan capacity to attend Sunday's event. A speedway spokesman said the track holds about 120,000 fans, and officials expect less than 50 percent capacity Sunday in Fort Worth due to COVID-19 safety concerns and hot temperatures at the track. The race that starts at 3 p.m. EDT.

Chase Elliott is coming off a win in Wednesday's All-Star Race. Caesars has Elliott tied with Martin Truex Jr. as the third-best bet to win on Sunday at +700. That means a bettor would win $700, in addition to the original wager, for a $100 bet on either driver.

Cup Series leader Kevin Harvick is the favorite in Fort Worth at +350. Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch are tied with the second best odds at +600.

Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch also are among the top-10 favorites.

Saturday

Baseball

KBO League: Kiwoom Heroes vs. SK Wyverns at 4:55 a.m. EDT on ESPN

Golf

The Memorial Tournament: Third round featured groups from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT on PGA Tour Live; 12:30 to 3 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel; 3 to 6 p.m. EDT on CBS

Soccer

NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington Spirit vs. Sky Blue FC at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS All Access

FA Cup: Arsenal vs. Manchester City at 2:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS Is Back Tournament: Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN

NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign vs. Chicago Red Stars at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS All Access

MLS Is Back Tournament: LAFC vs. Los Angeles Galaxy at 10:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN

NASCAR

Xfinity Series: My Bariatric Solutions 300 at 3 p.m. EDT on NBCSN

Truck Series: Vankor 350 at 8 p.m. EDT on FS1

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov at 8 p.m EDT

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina after first fight

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev after second fight

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum after third fight

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez after fourth fight

Sunday

Baseball

KBO League: Doosan Bears vs. Kia Tigers at 3:55 a.m. EDT on ESPN

Golf

The Memorial Tournament: Fourth round featured groups from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT on PGA Tour Live; 1 to 3:30 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel; 3:30 to 7 p.m. EDT on CBS

Soccer

FA Cup: Manchester United vs. Chelsea at 12:50 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

La Liga: FC Barcelona vs. Alaves at 3 p.m. EDT on beIN Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Leganes at 3 p.m. EDT on beIN Sports

MLS Is Back Tournament: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 10:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN

NASCAR

Cup Series: O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at 3 p.m. EDT on NBCSN