July 17 (UPI) -- Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer were tied atop the leaderboard after Friday's second round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Course in Dublin, Ohio.

Finau, who started on the back nine, recovered from two bogeys on his first three holes, making birdie on the remainder of the par-5s. He finished with a 3-under 69.

Finau's second-round 69 put him at 9-under 135 with Palmer, who shot a 68 Friday and had only one bogey over two rounds.

Palmer and Finau were one shot ahead of Jon Rahm, who finished with a 67. U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland (70), Chez Reavie (67) and Luke List (68) were two behind the lead and tied for fourth.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods managed to sink two birdies and a 7-foot par save on his final three holes for a 76 that allowed him to barely make the cut at 3-over 147. By advancing, he still has never missed the cut in 18 career appearances at the Memorial.

Woods' 3-over 147 matched his highest 36-hole score in the Memorial Tournament.

"Not very good," Woods said. "I three-putted two holes early, and whatever kind of momentum I was going to create, I stifled that early and fought it the rest of the day."

Woods closed Thursday's first round with a birdie to put him at 1-under par. The 15-time major championship winner, who had five bogeys and a double bogey, needed birdies on two of his last three holes Friday to make the cut.

The normally reserved Woods admitted he was dealing with back problems that began while he was warming up before the second round.

"I wasn't quite moving as well as I'd like and couldn't quite turn back and couldn't quite clear," Woods said. "It was a bit of a struggle."

Collin Morikawa, who won at Muirfield Village last week, recovered from an opening-round 76 with a 70 to make the cut with one shot to spare. Justin Thomas had a 67 and was six shots behind the lead.

Jordan Spieth followed up his first-round 70 with another 70. Rory McIlroy shot 72, while Brooks Koepka struggled with a 75 to barely make the cut.

Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose were among those who failed to make the cut.