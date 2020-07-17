Bryson Dechambeau used a 423-yard tee shot to card a birdie on the first hole in the first round of the Memorial Tournament Thursday in Dublin, Ohio. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Golfer Bryson DeChambeau smacked a drive that traveled the distance of nearly four football fields during the first round of the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

DeChambeau's 423-yard bomb came on the 470-yard first hole Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club. He pulled out his driver and laced the 191-mph shot over three bunkers before the ball landed in the fairway, about 46 yards short of the hole.

DeChambeau chipped his second shot 2 yards from the hole before he sank a 6-foot shot for birdie. He ended the day at 1-over par and tied for 42nd place.

Tony Finau had the first-round lead with a 6-under 66 in Dublin. Ryan Palmer shot a 67 for a second-place finish in the first round. Gary Woodland, Brendan Steele, Jon Rahm, Lucas Glover and Charles Howell III also are in the top-five.

The second round of the Memorial Tournament teed off Friday morning. DeChambeau tees off with Colin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay at 1:06 p.m. EDT. Tiger Woods -- who is tied for 18th -- teed off at 8:17 a.m.

The four-day tournament ends Sunday. The winner will earn $1.6 million.