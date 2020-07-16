Simone Biles performed a move she hasn't pulled off in a decade and posted a video of the sequence Tuesday on Twitter. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Star gymnast Simone Biles displayed her elite athleticism in a video she posted to social media, which showed the four-time Olympic gold medalist performing a move she hasn't completed in 10 years.

Biles posted the video earlier this week on Twitter. She came into the picture doing a cycle of back handsprings before she launched herself through the air for a double layout. She then jumped into a double tuck to end the acrobatic sequence.

"Haven't done a double tuck since I was probably 13. Here you go," Biles wrote for the caption on the post.

Biles, 23, was scheduled to compete in the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo before the Olympics were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. She has 19 World Championship gold medals and arguably is the greatest gymnast of all time.

Biles' video of her latest move had more than 50,000 interactions of as Thursday afternoon, with nearly 45,000 likes and 5,600 retweets. She has more than 1.1 million Twitter followers.

The Team USA star has posted several other gymnastics stunts on social media amid the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. Biles posted a video of a triple-double dismount in June.

She said she had been training at the gym when she learned the 2020 Summer Games were postponed. She said she cried when she heard the news.

"Ultimately, it was the right decision," Biles told the Today program in April. "We need to make sure everyone in the U.S. and the world is healthy and safe. It's hard, but it's OK.

The 2021 Summer Games are planned to start July 23, 2021, in Tokyo.