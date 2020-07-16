Tiger Woods, playing in his first Tour event since February, remained in the hunt with a 1-under 71 in the first round. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Tony Finau finished with seven birdies over his final 10 holes in Thursday's opening round of the Memorial Tournament to grab a one-shot lead at Muirfield Village Golf Course in Dublin, Ohio.

Finau, who didn't play in last week's Workday Charity Open on the same course, finished with a 6-under 66 and held a one-stroke advantage over Ryan Palmer after the first round.

It marked the first time in 63 years the PGA Tour played consecutive weeks on the same course. But this week's event at Muirfield featured faster greens and stronger winds, which showed in the Round 1 scoring.

Only seven players broke 70 Thursday, compared with 35 rounds in the 60s for the first day of the Workday Charity Open last week.

"I don't know about an advantage, but I definitely felt like I played this golf course this way before," Finau said of not playing last week. "I don't know what the numbers might be as far as the guys that played last week compared to this week. I've played this golf course in these type of conditions, and it definitely helped me."

Palmer, who did play in last week's event, said he noticed a difference immediately.

"It's night and day," Palmer said. "The greens, they're 2, 3 feet faster for sure. So I knew it wasn't a course you had to just go out and light up."

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods -- playing in his first Tour event since February -- remained in the hunt with a 1-under 71 in the first round.

Woods started his day with a birdie and added another on hole No. 3 to quickly move to 2-under par. Two of his three bogeys came on the front nine, where he finished at even-par 36.

Woods had two birdies and one bogey on his final four holes and tied for 18th after the opening round. He sits five shots behind Finau.

"Well, it's been a while since I've played," Woods said. "Got off to almost an ideal start and got a feel for the round early. I just didn't make anything today. I had looks at birdies, but I really didn't make much."

U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and Brendan Steele each shot 68 and sat in a tie for third. Jon Rahm, Lucas Glover and Charles Howell III opened with 69s and shared fifth place.

Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and defending champion Patrick Cantlay were among the group tied for eighth with a 70.

Collin Morikawa, who won at Muirfield Village last week at 19-under 269, opened with a 76, while Justin Thomas shot 74. Brooks Koepka shot 72, Dustin Johnson shot 80 -- his highest score on the PGA Tour in more than four years -- and Rickie Fowler opened with an 81.