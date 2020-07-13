Navy (L) and Army (R) were exempt from the Patriot League's decision to cancel fall sports Monday, but their schedules will be altered due to conference cancellations for other member schools. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- The Patriot League on Monday canceled its fall sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"From a health and well-being standpoint, things are not getting better in this country," Patriot League commissioner Jennifer Heppel told ESPN.

Patriot League officials said decisions for winter and spring sports seasons will be made later.

The Patriot League decision impacts full members Lafayette College and American, Boston, Bucknell, Holy Cross, Colgate, Lehigh and Loyola-Maryland universities.

The U.S. Military Academy and Naval Academy also are members of the conference, but are exempt from the season cancellations. The Patriot League said Army and Navy superintendents will determine their participation in sports.

Patriot League member school presidents said the "opportunity for conditioning, strength training and other practice opportunities in all sports will be permitted provided health and safety conditions support such activities."

Patriot League officials said they will consider a move of fall sports competition and championships to the spring.

The decision follows the Ivy League's cancellation of its fall sports last week.

The Big Ten and Pac 12 announced last week that they will play conference-only schedules for the 2020 football season.

The SEC and ACC have yet to announce altered schedules, but many of the schools in those conferences have had schedules changed because of canceled non-conference games.