United States Women's National Team star Rose Lavelle (C) and the Washington Spirit will face the Houston Dash in the NWSL Challenge Cup at 12:30 p.m. EDT Sunday in Herriman, Utah. Photo courtesy of Rob Gray/ISI Photos

July 10 (UPI) -- With men's and women's soccer leagues resuming play in the United States, the only active team-sport athletes in the country will take the field simultaneously this weekend. Meanwhile, NASCAR and PGA Tour seasons continue.

The MLS Is Back Tournament this week marked the return of Major League Soccer after its season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Orlando City SC beat Inter Miami CF in a dramatic comeback Wednesday in the tournament opener at the ESPN Wide Word of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla.

The NWSL Challenge Cup marked the return for the National Women's Soccer League. More than a dozen United States Women's National Team stars are involved in the tournament, which began June 27. The tournament continues through July 26 in Herriman, Utah.

Outside of soccer, NASCAR's Cup Series continues with the Quaker State 400 on Sunday at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Ky.

PGA Tour golfers will continue play at the Workday Charity Open from Friday through Sunday in Dublin, Ohio.

The KBO League -- a baseball league in South Korea -- will have two games airing this weekend on ESPN.

MLS is Back

The MLS is Back Tournament continued with three games Thursday after Inter Miami and Orlando City played in the opener. The reigning MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders battle the San Jose Earthquakes at 9 p.m. EDT Friday before a slate of five weekend clashes.

Atlanta United FC -- the 2018 MLS Cup champions -- face the New York Red Bulls in the first game of the weekend at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday.

The Red Bulls won the 2018 Supporters Shield, the award given to the MLS team to finish with the best record for a season. The Red Bulls-Atlanta United clash will air on Fox.

Saturday's final match will be an Ohio rivalry between FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew. That match will air at 10:30 p.m. EDT on FS1.

Toronto FC and D.C. United will match up in the first game on Sunday. Sunday's slate also features Sporting Kansas City against Minnesota United and Real Salt Lake against the Colorado Rapids.

Thomas favored at PGA Tour event

The Workday Charity Open -- the fifth PGA Tour tournament since the season was suspended -- began Thursday and runs through Sunday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin. The course will also be the venue for next week's Memorial Tournament.

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy is sitting out this week, which gives several other players a chance to jump in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Bovada has No. 5 Justin Thomas at +1000 as the favorite to win the tournament. That means bettors would win $1,000 if they placed a $100 bet on Thomas.

Patrick Cantlay (+1200), Brooks Koepka (+1400), Jon Rahm (+1400) and Hideki Matsuyama (+1600) also are among the favorites to win the Workday Charity Open.

Weekend coverage of the featured groups will air from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT Saturday and Sunday on PGA Tour Live. Third- and fourth-round coverage also will air from 3 to 6 p.m. EDT Saturday and Sunday on CBS.

NASCAR in Kentucky

The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Ky., will host a pair of NASCAR races this weekend. The Truck Series Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 will air at 6 p.m. EDT Saturday on FS1. The Cup Series Quaker State 400 will be the main event of the weekend in Sparta. It will start at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and air on FS1.

Cup Series leader Kevin Harvick has won two of the last three races, including his victory last Sunday in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400.

Harvick also won the first race of NASCAR's resumed season May 17 at the Real Heroes 400. The driver of the No. 4 Ford has placed in the Top-5 in seven of 12 races since the Cup Series season resumed. He has placed in the Top-11 in 10 of the 12 events.

Bovada also has Harvick favored to win Sunday's race at +400. Clint Boyer (+440), Chase Elliott (+550), Denny Hamlin (+550) and Kyle Busch (+550) are among the other favorites to win in Sparta.

Saturday

Baseball

KBO: Doosan Bears vs. Lotte Giants at 4:55 a.m. EDT on ESPN

Golf

Workday Charity Open: Third round featured groups from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT on PGA Tour Live; 1 to 3 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel; 3 to 6 p.m. EDT on CBS

Soccer

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Burnley at 10 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

Premier League: Sheffield United vs. Chelsea at 12:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

La Liga: FC Barcelona vs. Valladolid at 1:30 p.m. EDT on beIN Sports

Premier League: Manchester City vs. Brighton at 3 p.m. EDT on NBCSN

Serie A: Juventus vs. Atalanta at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United FC vs. New York Red Bulls at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox

MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew SC at 10:30 p.m. EDT on FS1

NASCAR

Truck Series: Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 at 6 p.m. EDT on FS1

Sunday

Baseball

KBO: NC Dinos vs. LG Twins at 3:55 a.m. EDT on ESPN

Golf

Workday Charity Open: Fourth round featured groups from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT on PGA Tour Live; 1 to 3 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel; 3 to 6 p.m. EDT on CBS

Soccer

MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. D.C. United at 9 a.m. EDT on ESPN2

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur at 11:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS All Access

MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United FC at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN

NWSL Challenge Cup: Chicago Red Stars vs. Utah Royals FC at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS All Access

MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids at 10:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN

NASCAR

Cup Series: Quaker State 400 at 2:30 p.m. EDT on FS1