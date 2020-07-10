NASCAR's Justin Allgaier will be reevaluated before he is cleared to race again after he was involved in a wreck Thursday at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. File Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- NASCAR's Justin Allgaier and Ronnie Bassett Jr. were involved in a fiery wreck on the last lap of an Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway.

Allgaier's No. 7 Chevrolet broke loose at the end of the Shady Rays 200 Thursday in Sparta, Ky. The car slid into Bassett's No. 90 Chevrolet and sent the car nose-first into the inside wall. Allgaier also slammed into the outside wall before Bassett's car slid between the field. The No. 90 then bounced back into the mix and went up on two wheels before it was hit by several other cars, which sent sparks and fragments of Bassett's car flying.

Timmy Hill's No. 61 Toyota took a direct hit from Bassett during the sequence.

Bassett and Hill were evaluated before they were released from the infield care center. Allgaier was transported to a local hospital for additional evaluation.

Huge crash at the finish in Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/PsTJPzOUb8— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 10, 2020

"Justin Allgaier was treated and released from a local hospital early this morning for non-racing-related medical purposes following last night's event at Kentucky Speedway," JR Motorsports tweeted Friday. "He will undergo further evaluation today before being cleared to race."

Austin Cindric won Thursday's race. Allgaier finished 20th. The Xfinity Series continues with the Alsco 300 at 8 p.m. EDT Friday at Kentucky Speedway.