July 9 (UPI) -- After missing the cut two weeks ago at the Travelers Championship, Collin Morikawa rebounded Thursday in the opening round of the Workday Charity Open with a 7-under 65 for a one-shot lead over Adam Hadwin.

Before missing the cut at the Travelers, Morikawa made 22 consecutive cuts to start his PGA Tour career -- three short of Tiger Woods' record to begin a pro career. The 23-year-old American skipped last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic but quickly settled in at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

Morikawa recorded an eagle on hole No. 5 and finished with six birdies, including four on the back nine in the first round. His only setback was a bogey from the fairway on the 18th hole.

"It's a beautiful track. It's a very tough course, obviously, but you just have to map your way around it," Morikawa said. "You've got to be really smart. If you're not in the fairway, you've got to make sure you play smart. I was playing smart but I felt good with my irons, so I was able to attack some pins when they were accessible."

Hadwin had five birdies on the front nine and mixed in two birdies and one bogey on the back nine to finish 6-under par. Hideki Matsuyama and Zach Johnson were among the four players who sat two strokes back in a tie for third.

Brooks Koepka, making his first start since withdrawing from the Travelers Championship after his caddie, Ricky Elliott, tested positive for the coronavirus, started his round with three bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine. He had three birdies on the front nine for a 74.

RELATED Ryder Cup to be postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

Phil Mickelson shot a 1-over 73 for a share of 89th, while Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler were even after the first day.