Jimmie Johnson was forced to miss the first race of his Cup Series career when he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

July 8 (UPI) -- Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has been cleared to compete Sunday at Kentucky Speedway after testing negative for the coronavirus twice.

Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday that Johnson tested negative Monday and Tuesday and will drive his No. 48 Chevrolet in Sunday's Quaker State 400 in Sparta, Ky.

"My family is so grateful for the incredible love and support we've received over the last several days," Johnson said in a statement. "I especially want to thank Justin Allgaier for stepping in for me at Indy and being a true pro. I'm excited about getting back to business with my team this weekend."

Johnson, 44, was forced to miss the first race of his Cup Series career when he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. He was tested after his wife received a positive result.

Johnson's streak of 663 consecutive starts -- which was most among active drivers and dated back to his rookie season in 2002 -- was snapped when he missed Sunday's event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Justin Allgaier filled in for Johnson and finished 37th.

Johnson, who was asymptomatic, was the first NASCAR driver to reveal a positive coronavirus test since the series resumed racing May 17.

After missing the Brickyard 400 last weekend, Johnson dropped to 15th in the Cup Series standings and is 46 points above the cutoff for playoffs.