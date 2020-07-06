July 6 (UPI) -- A member of Ryan Blaney's pit crew was hit by a car in a pileup on pit lane during the Cup Series Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Tire changer Zach Price ran out with the rest of Blaney's crew on lap No. 16 in the 160-lap race Sunday in Indianapolis. Price crouched down to work on the rear right tire of the No. 12 Ford before he was hit from behind by Brennan Poole's No. 15 Chevrolet.

Price was taken away on a stretcher but gave a thumbs-up and smiled for NBC cameras as he was tended to by medical personnel. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital but was released Sunday night.

"Glad Zach Price is feeling alright," Blaney tweeted Sunday night. "That's a scary scene for sure, even worse when I saw the replay. Them guys are warriors. All of them."

Price fell to the ground before he crawled to safety -- with a noticeable limp in his left leg -- behind Blaney's car. Another member of Blaney's crew jumped over Blaney's car to avoid being hit by several cars that were involved in the pileup. Multiple cars slid sideways through the narrow pit road during the dustup.

"Zach Price, rear tire changer for the No. 12 Menards/Atlas Ford Mustang, was treated and released from Methodist Hospital," Team Penske said in a statement. "He will travel back to North Carolina with the team for further evaluation."

The 24 foot-wide pit lane at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the most narrow on the NASCAR circuit. Ten cars were involved in the pileup. Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Preece, Corey LaJoie, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Justin Allgaier and Poole missed the remainder of the race after they were involved in the wreck.

"The No. 15 actually got in the back of me," Allgaier told NBC. "I didn't know if I got the gentleman on the No. 12 [Price] or not. Once the wreck started happening in front of us and we all got bottled-up there, one car after another were getting run into.

"Just a shame. I hate it for these guys on this Ally No. 48. They've done such a great job. They've prepared so well for the circumstances."

Allgaier sat in Jimmie Johnson's No. 48 for the race after Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and missed the event.

Kevin Harvick won the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400. Matt Kenseth, Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski and Cole Custer also finished in the top five. Blaney came in 32nd.

The Cup Series schedule continues with the Quaker State 400 at 2:30 p.m. EDT Sunday at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Ky.