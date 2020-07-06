The PGA Tour said it will not allow fans at tournaments until the "time is right" after it canceled plans for fans at next week's Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- The PGA Tour on Monday canceled plans to allow fans at the Memorial Tournament from July 16 to 19 in Dublin, Ohio, due to the "rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Memorial Tournament had been scheduled to be the first tournament with fans since the PGA Tour resumed its season June 11. The PGA Tour season was suspended in mid-March due to the pandemic.

The cancellation comes as many of the world's best golfers arrive at the same facility at Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club to prepare for this week's Workday Charity Open. The Workday Charity Open is from Thursday through Sunday, the week prior to the Memorial Tournament.

"We applaud the leadership, diligence and partnership it took from Jack Nicklaus, Dan Sullivan, the entire Memorial Tournament staff and state, county and city leadership to build a solid plan that would allow for limited fan attendance at next week's event," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said.

"But given the broader challenges communities are facing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we need to stay focused on the No. 1 priority for our return to golf -- the health and safety of all involved."

Monahan said the "difficult" decision was made "collectively." He also said fans will be welcome at future PGA Tour events "when the time is right." A pro-am event, which occurs on the Wednesday before the tournament, was also canceled.

Memorial Tournament officials announced in June that they planned to allow a maximum of 8,000 fans on the property. The tournament planned to hold a lottery to determine which fans were allowed to attend the event.

The Memorial Tournament typically has a maximum capacity of about 40,000 spectators.

"The Memorial Tournament team, led by Dan Sullivan, worked exhaustively on a plan that the governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine, as well as other local, county and state leaders were comfortable with, confident in, and applauded," Nicklaus said.

"We had a good plan in place, and I could not be more proud of everyone who contributed to it. In the end, we have the responsibility to recognize the health and safety of the players and all who attend the Memorial Tournament."

The PGA Tour has held three tournaments since the season resumed with the Charles Schwab Challenge. Bryson DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday at Detroit Golf Club.