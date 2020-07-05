July 5 (UPI) -- Kamaru Usman will defend his welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal after both fighters agreed to terms Sunday to fight at UFC 251 this weekend at "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Masvidal, who must pass a coronavirus test before the fight can take place, will step in as a late replacement for Gilbert Burns, according to ESPN and MMA Fighting. Burns -- originally set to face off against Usman -- was forced to withdraw from Saturday's UFC 251 fight card due to a positive COVID-19 test result.

According to ESPN, Usman is traveling to Las Vegas on Sunday, while Masvidal -- who took a private jet from South Florida to Las Vegas -- landed earlier in the day. Once they are in Las Vegas, both fighters must check in to the host hotel, take a coronavirus test and then self-quarantine.

If the UFC stars pass the test, they will be cleared to travel to Abu Dhabi, according to ESPN. The fighters are expected to fly to the country Monday if the tests come back clean, but the fight won't happen if there is a positive result.

The UFC and Masvidal were engaged in contract talks over the last two months to make the Masvidal-Usman fight happen. But the promotion opted to walk away from negotiations about a month ago and gave the title bout to Burns, who recently beat former champion Tyron Woodley.

Afterward, Masvidal criticized the UFC for its business practices and demanded his release from the promotion.

Once Burns was forced to withdraw from the fight late Friday night, momentum started to build for the initial plan. Masvidal was expected to fight Usman for the welterweight belt this month before negotiations between Masvidal and the UFC collapsed.

Masvidal -- considered one of the most popular fighters in the UFC -- picked up impressive wins over Ben Askren, Darren Till and Nate Diaz last year. Usman last fought at UFC 245 in December and successfully defended his welterweight title against Colby Covington.

In addition to the welterweight title fight, the UFC 251 card also features a rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway for the featherweight title and a fight between Petr Yan and Jose Aldo for the bantamweight belt.