July 5 (UPI) -- Bryson DeChambeau earned his first victory of the season and sixth overall after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic by three strokes Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club.

DeChambeau -- the only player with top-10 finishes in each of the past three events entering this week's tournament -- shot a 7-under 65 in the final round, recording birdies on four of the first seven holes and closing with three straight.

The 26-year-old golfer, who has added about 40 pounds since late last year, finished at a career-best 23-under 265. It was his first win since the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in November 2018.

"It's a little emotional for me because I did do something a little different," DeChambeau told reporters. "I changed my body, changed my mindset in the game and I was able to accomplish a win while playing a completely different style of golf. It's pretty amazing to see that and I hope it's an inspiration to a lot of people that if they set their mind to it, you can accomplish it.

"It just takes a lot of hard work, a lot of figuring out things that you may not know and understand yet, but if you keep going down the line and you keep working on it, figuring stuff out, eventually you'll get a little bit better each and every day and hopefully that leads to something great in the end."

Ranks for @B_DeChambeau this week: 1st in Driving Distance (350.6 yards) 1st in SG: Off-the-Tee (+6.672) 1st in SG: Putting (+7.831) He's the first player to lead in both SG: Putting and SG: Off-the-Tee and win since 2004. pic.twitter.com/WaRZJ1pgaZ— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 5, 2020

Matthew Wolff started the final round with a three-shot lead but hurt his chances with five bogeys across his first 10 holes. He shot a 71 and finished second at 20-under 268.

Kevin Kisner (66) came in third at 18-under 270. Danny Willett, Adam Hadwin, Tyrrell Hatton and Ryan Armour tied for fourth at 16-under 272.

Rickie Fowler finished in a tie for 12th at 14-under 274. Scott Stallings -- who was tied for the Round 1 lead -- ended up in a tie for 39th at 11-under, while Tony Finau closed with a 9-under 279 for a share of 53rd.

The PGA Tour's next event is the Workday Charity Open, which will begin Thursday. The tournament will be the first of back-to-back events at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, and will feature seven of the top 15 players in the world.