Cup Series drivers will compete in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 on Sunday to wrap up a trio of races this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- NASCAR and IndyCar will race at the same track on the same weekend for the first time when the top motorsports tiers rendezvous Saturday and Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The trio of races highlight a packed live sports weekend.

The Fourth of July weekend sports slate also includes UFC fights, a PGA Tour golf tournament, NWSL women's soccer matches, European soccer clashes and baseball games in Asia.

Advertisement

Drivers will first start their engines for the IndyCar's GMR Grand Prix at noon EDT Saturday. That race was scheduled for May, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NASCAR will host an Xfinity race after the GMR Grand Prix on the same track at 3 p.m. EDT with the Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway's final weekend race will be the Cup Series Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400, which starts at 4 p.m. EDT Sunday.

RELATED Denny Hamlin edges Kevin Harvick to cap doubleheader at Pocono

No spectators will be allowed at the races.

NASCAR's Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series have been back since May after they were suspended due to the pandemic. IndyCar started its season in early June after its start was postponed from mid-March.

Caesars has Cup Series leader Kevin Harvick as a +350 favorite to win Sunday's race, which means a $100 bet would win a bettor $350, in addition to the wagered amount.

Kyle Busch (+400), Denny Hamlin (+500), Martin Truex Jr. (+800), Brad Keselowski (+1000) and Joey Logano (+1000) are also among the favorites for the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400.

Advertisement

UFC on Fight Island

A welterweight title bout between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns highlights UFC 251 on Fight Island, a unique Yas Island venue Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Usman (16-1-0) is the titleholder and hasn't lost since 2013. Burns (19-3-0) is ranked No. 1 in welterweight and hasn't lost since 2018. He knocked off former welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley on May 30 at UFC Fight Night. Usman beat Woodley on March 2 at UFC 235 to dethrone the champion.

Caesars has Usman as a -245 favorite to beat Burns (+205), which means a bettor would need to wager at least $245 to win $100 on Usman and would win $205 on a $100 bet on Burns. BetOnline.AG also has Usman as a favorite at -235 with Burns at +200.

The main card for UFC 251 includes four other matchups. Amanda Ribas and Paige VanZant will open the main card at 10 p.m. EDT Saturday on ESPN+.

Jessica Andrade (20-7-0) will face Rose Namajunas in the second fight on the main card. Petr Yan will then clash against Jose Aldo in a bantamweight title bout. Featherweights Alexander Volkanovski will match with Max Holloway in the co-main event bout before Usman battles Burns.

Soccer from U.S. women, Europe

The NWSL Challenge Cup will continue Saturday and Sunday. More than a dozen players from the United States Women's National Team are on the rosters for the National Women's Soccer League teams.

Utah Royals FC will face the Sky Blue FC and the Houston Dash play the OL Reign Saturday in Herriman, Utah. The North Carolina Courage face the Chicago Red Stars and Portland Thorns FC plays the Washington Spirit on Sunday in Herriman.

Advertisement

Germany's Bundesliga and England's Premier League already have crowned champions, but Spain's La Liga and Italy's Serie A still await a winner. Rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona are in a tight race atop La Liga.

Two consecutive draws have led to Barcelona's drop for the top spot. Real Madrid can increase their lead this week while Lionel Messi and Barcelona need to beat Villarreal Sunday to keep pace with their foes.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus lead Serie A by just four points over second-place Lazio. Both Italian squads will take the field Saturday with Lazio in a clash against Milan and Juventus in a matchup against Torino.

Premier League champion Liverpool follows their rivalry matchup Thursday against Manchester City with a game Sunday against Aston Villa. United States soccer star Christian Pulisic will attempt to keep the Blues in Champions League contention with a matchup against Watford Saturday in London.

Saturday

Baseball

KBO: Kiwoom Heroes vs. KT Wiz at 4:55 a.m. EDT on ESPN

Golf

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Third round featured groups from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT on PGA Tour Live; 1 to 3 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel; 3 to 6 p.m. EDT on CBS

Soccer

Serie A: Juventus vs. Torino at 11 a.m. EDT on ESPN+

NWSL Challenge Cup: Utah Royals FC vs. Sky Blue FC at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS All Access

Premier League: Chelsea vs. Watford at 3 p.m. EDT on NBCSN

Serie A: Lazio vs. AC Milan at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Advertisement

NWSL Challenge Cup: Houston Dash vs. OL Reign at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS All Access

IndyCar

NTT Series GMR Grand Prix at noon EDT on NBC

NASCAR

Xfinity Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard at 3 p.m. EDT on NBC

UFC 251 on ESPN+

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant at 10 p.m. EDT

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas after first fight

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo after second fight

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway after third fight

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns after fourth fight

Sunday

Baseball

KBO: LG Twins vs. Samsung Lions at 3:55 a.m. EDT on ESPN

Golf

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Fourth round featured groups from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT on PGA Tour Live; 1 to 3 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel; 3 to 6 p.m. EDT on CBS

Soccer

La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club at 8 a.m. EDT on beIN Sports

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Aston Villa at 11:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

NWSL Challenge Cup: North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Red Stars at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS All Access

Premier League: Southampton vs. Manchester City at 2 p.m. EDT on NBC

La Liga: Barcelona vs. Villarreal at 4 p.m. EDT on beIN Sports

NWSL Challenge Cup: Portland Thorns FC vs. Washington Spirit at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS All Access

NASCAR

Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at 4 p.m. EDT on NBC