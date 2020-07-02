Kevin Kisner recorded seven birdies in the opening round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Doc Redman, who is searching for his first PGA Tour win, shot a 7-under 65 in Thursday's opening round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic to share the lead with Scott Stallings and Kevin Kisner.

Redman, 22, finished with four consecutive birdies -- including seven over his last eight holes -- at the Detroit Golf Club. Stallings also had eight birdies and one bogey, while Kisner had seven birdies.

At the Travelers Championship last week, Redman -- who finished second at the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic last year -- closed with a 63 to tie for 11th, his best finish this season. In the week before that, he tied for 21st at the RBC Heritage.

"I've come off two good finishes and a really good finish last year at this event, which has never really happened to me," Redman said. "So, I've never had this kind of expectation externally or even internally."

Bryson DeChambeau, the only player with top-10 finishes in each of the past three events, topped the group sitting one shot back of the lead. He surged up the leaderboard with four birdies and an eagle over an eight-hole stretch on the back nine.

DeChambeau recorded four bogeys, though, including one on hole No. 18 after pushing an 8-foot putt to the right.

"That really got me a little agitated," DeChambeau said. "It's going to put a little fire in my belly."

Peter Malnati, Emiliano Grillo, Chase Seiffert, J.J. Spaun, Matt Wallace and Chris Stroud equaled DeChambeau's first-round 66.

Rickie Fowler, who failed to make the cut in the two tournaments he has played since the PGA Tour's restart, shot a 5-under 67 and was among the group another shot back.