Wednesday's hearing will examine student-athlete compensation and the modernization of rules related to name, image and likeness. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- A Senate committee will stage a hearing Wednesday with collegiate athletics officials to discuss the idea of compensating student-athletes and "modernizing" rules.

The Senate commerce, science and transportation committee will hear testimony from several witnesses -- including Keith Carter, vice chancellor for athletics at the University of Mississippi; Michael Drake, chair of the NCAA's board of governors; former NFL and college athlete Eric Winston; Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey; and University of Baltimore law professor Dionne Koller.

The hearing, titled "Exploring a Compensation Framework for Intercollegiate Athletes," was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT.

"This hearing will examine the NCAA Board of Governors' recent report on student-athlete compensation and the modernization of rules related to name, image, and likeness commercialization," the panel said. "Witnesses will have the opportunity to discuss topics regarding commercial use of student-athletes' NIL while preserving the integrity of collegiate institutions and amateurism in college sports."