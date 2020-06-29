Harris English (R), a two-time PGA Tour winner who is ranked 139th in the world, tied for 17th at the RBC Heritage two weeks ago after missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge. File Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Harris English withdrew from this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit after he became the fifth player on the PGA Tour to test positive for the coronavirus.

English, who didn't play in last week's Travelers Championship, traveled Monday to this week's tournament, where he was required to be tested prior to gaining access to the Detroit Golf Club.

Due to the positive test result, English must remain in self-isolation for 10 days and was withdrawn from the event.

"While it's disappointing to receive this news, as I feel healthy, I'm pleased that the new safety protocols we have in place worked this week," English said in a statement Monday.

"I fully supported the Tour's new rule of not allowing anyone on the tournament grounds until testing negative, as protecting others in the field and everyone affiliated with the tournament and the community should be the No. 1 priority as a result of a positive test. I appreciate the Tour's support and I look forward to competing again after I'm fully recovered."

Harris -- a two-time PGA Tour winner who is ranked 139th in the world -- tied for 17th at the RBC Heritage two weeks ago after missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Harris, 30, joins Nick Watney, Cameron Champ, Denny McCarthy and Dylan Frittelli as golfers who have tested positive for the virus. Frittelli, who missed the cut at the Travelers Championship, tested positive ahead of the Tour's charter flight from Connecticut to Detroit on Sunday.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is the fourth tournament on the PGA Tour's revised schedule.